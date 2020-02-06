The Wisconsin strength coach quits after using a racial epithet around Badgers players

Erik Helland, the strength and conditioning coach for the Wisconsin athletic program, resigned after an internal investigation determined that he used a racial epithet in a conversation with the badgers basketball players.

According to a statement from the Wisconsin athletic department, Helland was telling a story of his days in the NBA: he worked in the league for 25 years, even with the Bulls during his six-league championship career, when he used the word in the presence of several badger players. The athletic department was able to confirm that this happened on Monday. He was placed on administrative leave and did not join the team on his trip to a road game on Wednesday in Minnesota.

"UW Athletics works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student athletes and staff and the language mentioned above does not align with the values ​​of the athletic department, the men's basketball program or the university," the statement said.

There were reports that a racial insult had been directed at former player Kobe King, who left the Badgers last week citing problems with the way he was treated while he was a member of the team.

"That accusation is inaccurate," the UW statement said. "The athletics of the University of Washington has no evidence, nor has it been alleged before the athletic department, that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men's basketball team."

Helland joined the Wisconsin men's basketball program in 2013 and was promoted in 2015 to oversee all conditioning and training for the university's athletic programs.