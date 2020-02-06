The White House confirms the murder of the terrorist leader in Yemen

WASHINGTON – The United States killed the leader of the Al Qaeda branch in Yemen, the White House confirmed Thursday.

The confirmation came about a week after The New York Times first reported that the United States believed it had killed Qassim al-Rimi, the leader of Qaeda, in January after months of locating him.

The C.I.A. He carried out the air strike with an unmanned drone, an intelligence official said.

The White House statement had few details about the operation, but said it was carried out under the direction of President Trump. The statement says that Mr. al-Rimi's death will degrade Yemen's affiliate and the global Qaeda movement and "brings us closer to eliminating the threats these groups pose to our national security."

Trump has highlighted his history of ordering the murder of terrorist leaders and other adversaries. In his speech on the state of the Union, he highlighted the incursion of the Army Delta Force that killed Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, as well as the drone attack in Baghdad that killed Major General Qassim Suleimani, Iran’s most important general.