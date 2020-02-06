The US Space Force UU. Launches an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile – Defense Blog

The US Space Force The new US military branch has tested a Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, according to the US Strategic Command. UU.

A team of Air Force Global Attack Command aviators from the 341 Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana; 90 MW in F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming; and the 91st MW in Minot AFB, North Dakota, launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile equipped with a test reentry vehicle, on February 5 from Vandenberg AFB, California.

According to Popular Mechanics, the test, known as FTU-2, was conducted by the Air Force Global Attack Command and was carried out in Vandenberg, the home of Space Wing 30, which oversees launches at the base of southern South California and is part of the new US space force. UU. Although it is a separate service, the Space Force is technically part of the Air Force, in the same way that the Marine Corps is technically part of the Navy.

The ICBM reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. These test launches verify the accuracy and reliability of the ICBM weapon system, providing valuable data to ensure safe, safe and effective nuclear deterrence. Test pitches are not a response or reaction to world events or regional tensions.

This test was a development test release, which differs from routine operational test releases. Instead of randomly selecting a deployed ICBM to verify the reliability of the entire fleet, a development test launch uses a replacement storage missile to validate the flight capacity of new or replacement components in an operating environment as close as possible. . Flight Test Unit 2 is the second of four FTUs scheduled in the coming years to validate the replacement components that will ensure the continued viability of Minuteman III. FTU 1 occurred in February 2019.

"The development tests provide valuable data to the Air Force Global Attack Command and the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center for the modernization and maintenance of the ICBM weapon system," said Colonel Omar Colbert, Commander of the Squadron of Flight Test 576. “The Minuteman III is aging, and modernization programs like this are essential to ensure that our nation has a reliable nuclear deterrent for the rest of its life and beyond. Most importantly, this visible indicator of our national security capabilities serves to assure our partners and deter potential aggressors. "

The launch of the test is the culmination of months of preparation that involved multiple government partners. The aviators who carry out this vital mission are some of the most trained and educated that the Air Force has to offer.

Airmen of the 341st Missile Wing in Malmstrom AFB, the 90th Missile Wing in F.E. Warren AFB and the 91st Missile Wing in Minot, were selected for the task force to support the launch of the test. The three missile bases have crew members on alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, overseeing the nation's ICBM alert forces.

"It has been an incredible opportunity for the combined task force of the combat crew and the maintenance members of FE Warren, Minot and Malmstrom AFB to partner with the professionals of the 576th Flight Test Squadron and 30th Space Wing," said Major Christopher Crommie, task force commander. “I am extremely proud of the hard work, professionalism and dedication of the team to achieve a unique and important mission to prepare the ICBM for the test and monitor the exit until the execution of the test. The attention given to each task performed here reflects the precision and professionalism that they, and our fellow aviators from the north, provide every day to guarantee the success of our mission in the missile fields, ”he said.

The ICBM community, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and the US Strategic Command. UU., Uses the data collected from the test launches for the continuous evaluation of force development. The ICBM test launch program demonstrates the operational capacity of Minuteman III and guarantees the ability of the United States to maintain a strong and credible nuclear deterrent as a key element of US national security. UU. And the security of its US allies and partners.

The United States Space Force (USSF) is the branch of the space operations service of the United States Armed Forces, and is one of eight uniformed services in the United States. The sixth and youngest branch of the US Armed Forces UU., It was the first branch of the army established since the formation of the US Air Force. UU. Independent in 1947. The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020 redesigned the Air Force Space Command as the US Space Force. UU. and established it as an independent branch of the US Armed Forces. UU. on December 20, 2019.