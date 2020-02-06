The U.S. Marine Corps UU. He orders next-generation additional radars – Defense Blog

The U.S. Marine Corps UU. He has placed an order for two additional radar systems oriented to ground / aerial tasks AN / TPS-80 (G / ATOR) as part of the full production 2 prize awarded in December 2019.

G / ATOR is a next-generation sensor that works in conjunction with the existing Common Aviation Command and Control System of the Body, or CAC2S, and the Composite Tracking Network to provide connectivity with joint forces, as well as through the Force of Air-Maritime Task. It replaces five legacy systems (two of which have been removed) with a single solution, and is the first active air-cooled radar of this type in the Department of Defense. G / ATOR is lightweight, rugged and can be towed by Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement, and provides greater reach and accuracy over legacy systems. An application-based software system allows G / ATOR to support both air and ground operations.

This order completes the planned acquisition of Lot 2 for a total of eight systems for the Marine Corps.

"We continue to provide advanced multi-mission capabilities that meet the changing needs of our customers," said Mike Meaney, vice president of land and sea sensors at Northrop Grumman. "This order also allows us to keep the G / ATOR production line full in advance for a Lot 3 award next year."

In June 2019, the Marine Corps awarded Northrop Grumman a $ 958 million full-rate production contract for 30 of the G / ATOR systems based on gallium nitride (GaN).

The AN / TPS-80 G / ATOR is an advanced multi-mission active electronic scanning matrix (AESA) radar that leverages GaN to provide a comprehensive 360-degree real-time situational awareness against a wide range of threats.