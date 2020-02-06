The two-city plan of the Rays is still alive, Rob Manfred is everything for that, and this is so absurd

The ridiculous concept that will not die.

Last June, it was learned that the Rays were exploring a concept of two cities, spending half of their time in St. Petersburg, Florida, and the other half north of the border in Montreal, Canada.

On Thursday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred not only acknowledged that the ridiculous, absurd and surprisingly silly concept still exists, but that He is really supporting it:

"I am 100% convinced and, more importantly, Stu (Sternberg, owner of the Rays) has convinced the other owners that this is the best way to keep the Major League Baseball in Tampa Bay," Manfred told through Tampa Bay. Times.

Manfred also said there would be problems with the MLBPA, but he anticipates that they would not be "insurmountable."

Okay, Rob.

So that we do not forget it, it is the job of the commissioner to help the owners earn money, so the owners, who are equally guilty of supporting the joint custody of a billion-dollar entity, also see some kind of value in this. That is also poppycock.

Often, "logic,quot; and "common sense,quot; are thrown out the window when talking about making money and getting fat, but here is a rather lukewarm opinion with which I would like to believe that most people agree : This is a bad, silly and absurd idea.

Baseball once existed in Montreal. There were good teams and bad teams over the years. Towards the end, for whatever reason, the Expos couldn't tie, maybe that was due to a series of bad teams, or maybe fans didn't want to appear anymore. However, baseball died there, and the Expos now live like the Nationals.

The Rays have also had trouble drawing. Despite the success, they still cannot sell the stadium. Much of that is due to the fact that Tropicana Field is a monstrosity with carpets that belongs to a bachelor pad from the mid-70s. Another decent part is because the stadium is difficult to access, given its location in the area.

To be fair, the idea of ​​putting a team in Montreal is not intrinsically horrible, especially for a city desperate to recover baseball, but the idea of ​​sharing one for 40 games (40 1/2?) During an MLB season simply It causes so many logistical obstacles that it is embarrassing to think. These are some of those questions:

Should the team reach the playoffs, where are the games played? In Montreal or Florida? Are teams forced to travel?

Where do the funds for the new stadiums in BOTH cities come from? The Times report suggests that the cost of two half-time stadiums would be less than that of a full-time stadium, but that seems exaggerated.

What will this mean for the players? Will they have to uproot their lives in the middle of the season? Where do their families live?

The most surprising facet of this might not be that the billionaires are being blinded by the green (potential) in the plan, but that the Baseball Commissioner himself is all for this. It may be a negotiation tactic to obtain a new, modern and more accessible stadium in St. Pete. Perhaps it is a legitimate overture for the two-city plan. Either way, it seems cruel that the community has fallen in love with fans by wanting to share a team with another city.

I would like to reiterate: the idea that a franchise must be shared between cities and across a national border, which is still alive and well and has the support of the highest baseball officer on earth, is amazing. Really.

If the "best way,quot; to keep a team in a city is to share it with another city So maybe that team shouldn't exist in that city. That would be absolutely unfair to Rays fans, who legitimately support their team, even if the attendance figures don't prove it.

But it could be more cruel for fans, players and others to face a half-season of baseball instead of a full one.