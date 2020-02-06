The star of & # 39; Teen Mom & # 39; Catelynn Lowell shoots at enemies that hit her through her daughter's pink hair

Instagram

Some of Catelynn's online followers are excited about the new appearance of little Novalee in the comments section of her post, although some others teach MTV's personality for the decision.

Catelyn Lowell He is not here for hateful comments about her and her upbringing. The "Teenage mother"The star has turned to social networks to speak against mothers who criticized her decision to dye her daughter Novalee's hair.

The reaction came after MTV's former personality shared on her Instagram account on Wednesday, February 5, a photo of her 5-year-old girl wearing a pink stripe on her hair. The image saw Novalee sitting in front of the mirror in what appeared to be a living room while holding a stuffed animal.

"Thank you very much @ stephanie.atmospherehairstudio for making Novas rainbow hair come true!" So the 27-year-old wrote in the caption.

Some of her online followers were excited about the girl's new look. "Super cute! Great girl," co-star of "Teen Mom" ​​by Catelynn Cheyenne Floyd praised in the comments section. In the meantime, Gary Shirley& # 39; wife, Kristina Shirley He added: "Absolutely beautiful, Nova! (My daughter) Emilee would be very jealous of your hair."

However, some others educated the television star for the decision. Trying to stop criticism, Catelynn wrote: "(Calm down, it's not your hair that is dyed) we add some dyed hair."

Catelynn was not the only celebrity who received criticism for dyeing her daughter's hair. Before that, Jessica Simpson He was ashamed of his mother after dying at the ends of his 7-year-old daughter Maxwell's rose. Singer PinkHowever, he came out in his defense in an Instagram post with his 8-year-old daughter Willow wearing blue hair.

"I heard that people were disillusioned with Jessica Simpson for letting her seven-year-old daughter dye her hair," the 39-year-old Grammy winner captioned the supplement that went up the following month. "So we thought we would share what we did yesterday. #Bluehairdontcare #getyourownkids #parentpoliceareactuallyjustlonelysadpeople."