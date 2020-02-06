Home Entertainment The star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Mendeecees Harris...

The star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Mendeecees Harris shares gratitude for his family after prison release

Bradley Lamb
Love and Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris jumped on Instagram to share his love for his family a week after his release from prison.

"Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love 💕 is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything. Thank you for all of you. You are very much appreciated and really are not. Pass unnoticed! 🙏🏽 ", he wrote in the legend next to photos of himself with two of his children and his wife, Yandy Smith.

