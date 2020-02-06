The star of & # 39; LHHNY & # 39; Mendeecees Harris shares gratitude for his family after prison release

Love and Hip Hop: New York star Mendeecees Harris jumped on Instagram to share his love for his family a week after his release from prison.

"Having a place to go is a home. Having someone to love 💕 is a family. Having both is a BLESSING. Family is everything. Thank you for all of you. You are very much appreciated and really are not. Pass unnoticed! 🙏🏽 ", he wrote in the legend next to photos of himself with two of his children and his wife, Yandy Smith.

The 41-year-old music manager was convicted of his role in a drug trafficking network. Harris was sentenced to eight or ten years behind bars in 2015. He initially appealed his sentence in the Court of Appeals, where a judge confirmed his original sentence, but Harris was granted credit for 15 months for the time served. The conviction of the men declared was part of a plea agreement in which he admitted having trafficked heroin and cocaine from New York City to the Rochester, New York area, from 2006 to 2008.