The signature of Jessica Simpson's book is interrupted by anti-fur protesters

A video shows the singer & # 39; Irresistible & # 39; escorted offstage when a group of protesters caused a scene at the Barnes and Noble launch event in New York City.

Jessica Simpson Animal rights activists were criticized on Tuesday, February 4 when they interrupted the signing of a book in New York City to protest their inclination to wear fur.

The singer and fashion designer had already been photographed with animal skins, and while promoting her new memory, "Open Book", her previous clothing choices chased her again when a group of protesters caused a scene at her Barnes launch event & Noble.

In the video images posted on TMZ, protesters can be seen waving posters that read "Stop using skins" and shout "What a shame!" while Simpson was preparing to give a speech.

She was taken offstage as security officials quickly caused activists to be escorted out of the building, and returned moments later when her fans sang her name in support.

It was not Simpson's only encounter with the unhappy protesters: they also faced the star when they left a Manhattan restaurant in the early hours of Wednesday, and criticized her as "animal abuser" and "murderer" as she made her way to she. A car waiting.

Simpson is the last celebrity to be a target of the group of protesters for animal rights: the same people recently performed similar stunts at events with models Kate Upton, TV personality Chrissy Teigenrapper Lil & # 39; Kimand superstar Jennifer Lopez.