The possible dismissal of Amber Heard from & # 39; Aquaman 2 & # 39; actively discussed

Warner Bros. is reportedly considering replacing the actress in the sequel to & # 39; Aquaman & # 39; after people launched a petition to get her out of the movie in the middle of her ongoing legal drama with former husband Johnny Depp.

Amber heardongoing legal drama with her ex-husband Johnny Depp It can cost you a performance concert. The actress, who played Mera a.k.a. AquamanThe love interest in the 2018 movie may lose its role in the next sequel.

The words are Warner Bros. is actively discussing the possibility of replacing the 33-year-old star in "Aquaman 2"Although there is still no final decision on the matter, several executives in the studio want to reinterpret the role of Mera due to the bad press surrounding Heard and the large number of fans that are now turning against him, reports We Got This Covered.

Heard was involved in a legal drama with her ex-husband Depp, whom she accused of domestic violence during their marriage. Depp paid Heard a $ 7 million settlement, which she donated to the ACLU and Children & # 39; s Hospital Los Angeles.

Later in 2019, Depp sued Heard for defamation after writing an opinion article for The Washington Post in which he made a claim about being a victim of domestic abuse and alluded to the accusations he made against Depp in his explosive divorce of 2016.

Recently, a leaked audio recording of one of the couple's therapy sessions emerged, in which the "Machete kills"The actress admitted to hitting the" Pirates of the Caribbean "actor. I'm sorry I didn't hit you in the face with a slap, but I was hitting you, I wasn't hitting you." . Baby, you're not beaten, "you can hear her say on the audio." I don't know what the movement of my real hand was, but you're fine, I didn't hurt you, I didn't hit you, I was hitting you. "

After the audio leak, people demanded "Justice for Johnny Depp" and launched a petition on Change.org, requesting the removal of the actress from "Aquaman 2". More than 190,000 people have signed the petition.

Previously, WB was also considering replacing Depp in the "Fantastic Beasts" franchise due to accusations of domestic abuse against him by Heard. However, the study made the controversial decision to stay with him for the 2018 sequel. "Fantastic animals: the crimes of Grindelwald".