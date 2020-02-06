The masked singer unmasks The Llama, and is a beloved game host and comedian

The masked singer He returned with a completely new episode this week on his regular schedule just three days after his post-Super Bowl premiere. And, after revealing that the artist selling platinum, Lil Wayne, was in the robot costume during the first episode of season 3, host Nick Cannon took off the Flame mask.

The new format for season 3 features 18 celebrities divided into three groups of six. And, Group A is currently fighting in the first weeks until they meet three contestants in the group. Then they will go to Groups B and C, and will do the same until they have their Top Nine. At that point, they will compete with each other until a winner is crowned.

After the elimination of the Robot, the contestants that remained in Group A were the Llama, the Turtle, the Kangaroo, the White Tiger and Miss Monster. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger joined guest panelist Jason Biggs. And, after each performance, Cannon asked the contestants about what superlatives they would receive at the Masked Academy.

Llama made his version of Tom Jones " It is not unusual, and then told the panel that "he was voted more likely to be close to firing guns." Unfortunately, Llama ended up with the least amount of votes after the audience voted for their favorite performance.

The track packages for Llama included references to Seattle, radio, comedies and poker. But, when Cannon asked the panel who they thought he was wearing the Llama suit, his guesswork was everywhere.

Scherzinger thought it could be Woody Harrelson, while Robin Thicke suggested Adam Carolla. Ken Jeong supposed it was his Community Co-star Joel McHale, McCarthy Wahlberg made a last-minute change to Kelsey Grammer, and Biggs was sure it was Johnny Knoxville.

When Cannon unmasked the Flame, the entire panel was surprised to discover that he was loved. The price is correct Presenter and comedian Drew Carey! "From host to host, it's an honor!" Cannon said, and Jeong added: "I love you to death."

Carey explained some of the clues about his identity. The reference to Seattle was due to the fact that he is co-owner of the Seattle Sounders MLS soccer team, and the track of the "firing guns,quot; was a reference to his time in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio and platoon operator of mortar. Cannon joked that he thought he was trying to get rid of him from the program.

Drew Carey said he decided to do the show because it seemed so funny, and he likes to have fun and laugh.

“This is a great show, man. I had a great time, ”Carey said.

New episodes of The masked singer Air on Wednesday nights at Fox.



