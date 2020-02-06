The man was shot in the face during the US immigration operation News USA

Federal authorities are investigating the shooting of a man in New York City that involved a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer, a case that is inflaming the passions around city sanctuary policies.

The shooting occurred around 8:15 a.m. (1:15 p.m. GMT) on Thursday in the Bensonhurst neighborhood of Brooklyn. Federal authorities were trying to arrest Gasper Avendano-Hernández, a Mexican man accused of being in the country without documents.

%MINIFYHTMLd7a4316cf295936037f5faa639b0c07911% %MINIFYHTMLd7a4316cf295936037f5faa639b0c07912%

ICE said two of its officers were "physically attacked,quot; during the arrest and taken to the hospital. At least one of the officers opened fire during the confrontation, hitting another man accused of interfering with the arrest of Avendano-Hernández.

Plus:

That man, whose name was not revealed, received injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said. It was not clear if he was armed.

ICE issued a statement saying that New York City police arrested Avendano-Hernández on Monday for a felony of possession of a falsified instrument.

Federal authorities "tried to file immigration detention,quot; for deportation, but was released from custody, ICE said in its statement.

"This forced ICE officers to locate him on the streets of New York rather than in the safe confines of a jail," ICE said.

The shooting occurs in the midst of a growing dispute between the administration of President Donald Trump and New York City over its sanctuary policies. ICE has expressed frustration in recent weeks because the city does not comply with the vast majority of its requests for detention.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio addresses the state convention of the New Hampshire Democratic Party in Manchester, New Hampshire, USA. UU. (File: Gretchen Ertl / Reuters)

The administration of Mayor Bill de Blasio has said he complies with the defendant's requests for detention only after they are convicted of a serious or violent crime. The city does not hand over defendants pending trial.

The mayor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

On Thursday, the Trump administration temporarily banned New Yorkers from several programs that allow faster security checks when they enter the U.S. UU., Extending the dispute over the New York state law that limits cooperation with the federal immigration police.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the action, which went into effect on Wednesday, would ban both new passes and renewals and would not apply to previous controls of the Transportation Security Administration.

Acting Undersecretary Ken Cuccinelli told reporters that the lack of state security cooperation with federal immigration authorities required the suspension of such travel programs as one known as Global Entry.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, speaking to the media at the White House in Washington, United States (Leah Millis / Reuters)

He attacked the state about a law passed last year that limits the information that the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, which issues driver's licenses, could share with federal immigration authorities.

Trump has turned his immigration repression into a focus of his 2020 reelection campaign. The president criticized the so-called "sanctuary,quot; jurisdictions during his annual address on the State of the Union on Tuesday night.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's chief advisor, Rich Azzopardi, said it was "obviously a political retaliation,quot; and that the governor's office was studying his legal options.

The suspension will also apply to programs that allow quick trips between the US. USA, Canada and Mexico, including a program for commercial truck drivers.

DHS estimated that the suspension could affect between 150,000 and 200,000 New York residents trying to renew membership in travel programs if the ban remains in effect until the end of the fiscal year, which runs through September 30.