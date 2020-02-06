The legacies have not yet gotten rid of Kai Parker, says Chris Wood

What a wild trip to the prison world it was.

In tonight's episode of Legacies, Chris Wood made his return as Kai Parker, perhaps the most evil villain in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe, or at least the most irremediable villain. After being trapped in a prison world of the twins' own manufacture, Alaric and his daughters Josie and Lizzie had their own trips to continue.

Lizzie met her questionable vampire boyfriend Sebastian, who had a complete plan for their future together. Josie went out of his way to discover how to get out of that place, with the help advised against by Kai, and Alaric faced some extremely questionable decisions he had made, both recently and a decade ago.

It turned out that Sebastian and several other Salvatore alumni were trapped in the prison world, sent there by Alaric and Emma when they didn't know what else to do with them.