The legacies have not yet gotten rid of Kai Parker, says Chris Wood

What a wild trip to the prison world it was.
In tonight's episode of Legacies, Chris Wood made his return as Kai Parker, perhaps the most evil villain in the history of the Vampire Diaries universe, or at least the most irremediable villain. After being trapped in a prison world of the twins' own manufacture, Alaric and his daughters Josie and Lizzie had their own trips to continue.
Lizzie met her questionable vampire boyfriend Sebastian, who had a complete plan for their future together. Josie went out of his way to discover how to get out of that place, with the help advised against by Kai, and Alaric faced some extremely questionable decisions he had made, both recently and a decade ago.
It turned out that Sebastian and several other Salvatore alumni were trapped in the prison world, sent there by Alaric and Emma when they didn't know what else to do with them.
Sebastian and Lizzie had a beautiful day together, until it got sour. He secretly fed his vampire blood, and he had expected her to come back so they could spend eternity together. He didn't like this and tried to leave, but his car crashed on the road when he was hit by a wave of something, all thanks to his twin sister.
Josie, after coming and going throughout the episode with Kai, had reached a last resort to leave the prison world. He broke the hourglass, hitting himself with black magic and causing Lizzie to pass out in the driver's seat.
Meanwhile, Kai jumped into Malivore's hole, erasing his memory (and covering Chris Wood with goo, what we'll talk about). Then he left the pit just in front of the Necromancer, who has no idea who he just passed.
So, could Kai return, since he is now a friend of the Necromancer? Chris Wood says yes.
"They have not yet escaped Kai, and now that he is connected to the Necromancer through whatever that dark well was, Malivorous, he is now in contact with someone who has these powers that can summon evil creatures at will, and I think I can say that is not a good omen for him Legacies heroes, "he told us." It seems that Kai could return at any time to ruin their lives. Hopefully they don't have reserved plans or vacations, because I think it might be close. "
What does Kai want now that he is out of the prison world? What does he want in general? Wood's answer is obviously terrifying.
"I think that's the scariest thing about Kai. Most villains have a very clear ambition. They have a goal. There is something they want to achieve and they want to defeat the heroes to achieve it," says Wood. "And Kai has them, but the hard part is that we are never really sure what his final plan is. And sometimes we know what his plan is, and then it turns out that his plan is something different, and he has been fooling everyone, even someone who is working with him. But at the end of the day, I think his ambition in life is to seek and destroy each and every one he meets. For someone who really doesn't feel normal things or feels nothing, that's when He feels things, when he is pissing people off, or stirring the pot and causing suffering.It is his strange way of paying people for the injustice he felt was served as a child, but he is simply not in a great space for head, so it would be better for people to avoid it. "
We also had to ask about that Malivorous pit, and that black substance that Kai left the covered pit. Sounds like a real nightmare.
"It was a literal pit of black slime," says Wood. "It is a plant product, and it is made of the exact things that Nickelodeon used to stain, the green slime. And there is a literal tank and you have to climb on it, and it is very cold and it is very strange, and you lose the sense of what is above and below because it is not like water. It has a strange density. It was an experience, I will say. It was disgusting. Really disgusting. "
We could think of worse punishments for Kai, but it's a shame that Chris Wood had to go through that. Remind us that we should never become actors in a program with a resident goo pit.
Legacies airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. in The CW.