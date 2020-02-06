The launch of OneWeb of 34 satellites adds to the fears of astronomers in the night skies

The skies are crowding.
At 4:42 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, OneWeb, a London-based telecommunications company, will launch 34 satellites into space. The company's constellation will ultimately include 650 operational satellites, enough to provide high-speed broadband Internet to all corners of the world by the end of 2021, he hopes.
The outlook has generated alarms for many astronomers, partly because it is the last launch in a flood. Since last spring, SpaceX, the rocket maker founded by Elon Musk, has launched 240 satellites and has requested approval to deploy up to 42,000 for its own space-based Internet system, Starlink. Other companies, such as Amazon, Facebook and Telesat, are also looking at the skies.
If OneWeb and Starlink are successful, the next decade will see almost five times more satellites in orbit than all satellites launched from Sputnik 1 in 1957.
These constellations will affect astronomical research, disrupting the radio frequencies used for deep space observation and leaving bright streaks in the telescope images. Astronomers have had difficulty assessing potential damage to their field, and so far much of their work has focused on Starlink. But OneWeb raises an additional set of concerns.
Diffuse frequencies
One of the main concerns is that the OneWeb constellation could produce radio conversations.
Astronomers have long built large radio antennas to study objects that emit little visible light but emit natural radio waves, such as distant planets, gas clouds and galaxies. Last year, radio astronomers even captured the First image of a black hole. And Earth scientists use these frequencies to measure the weather.
While federal regulations protect certain radio frequencies for such research, OneWeb and SpaceX plan to transmit signals near one of those protected bands. For astronomers, that is too close for your comfort.
"It's very similar to when you have two apartments next to each other," said Jordan Gerth, a meteorologist at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. "Up to a point, the sound in a unit is confined, but if it gets too loud, it bleeds."
The Federal Communications Commission has required that SpaceX and OneWeb coordinate with radio astronomers. Both companies have been working with the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (N.R.A.O.), a federally funded research center, as well as the National Science Foundation.
Although each company agreed to renounce the use of the lower part of its assigned spectrum to avoid contaminating the protected band, SpaceX moved more quickly to make changes and sign the final operating agreement. But the representatives of N.R.A.O. He said they had no news from OneWeb for more than two years, although the company was working with the F.C.C. in Europe.
"I thought they were neglecting their responsibility here," said Harvey Liszt, spectrum manager for N.R.A.O.
Dr. Liszt submitted a comment to the F.C.C. in 2019, and OneWeb returned to negotiations. But the company has not signed a formal operating agreement.
That is particularly worrying for Tony Beasley, the director of N.R.A.O., who said OneWeb's impact on radio astronomy could be greater than that of SpaceX. The rays sent back to Earth by SpaceX satellites are a little less than 30 miles wide, as the company plans to use many satellites to achieve global coverage.
But because OneWeb will use fewer satellites (and due to design differences), its beams are much larger, approximately 700 miles wide at its widest part. That limits the company's ability to briefly turn off the satellites while passing through places with radio astronomy facilities, because customers would also lose service.
Sky stripes
While radio astronomers are discovering the impact of satellite constellations on their work, optical astronomers are already tracking satellite stripes in their fields of vision.
In mid-November, Cliff Johnson, an astronomer at Northwestern University, was monitoring Chilean night skies when he saw a train of 60 bright spots. It was the second batch of SpaceX satellites, launched days before.
"It was simply amazing: look one after another after the other," said Dr. Johnson.
At that time, I was using the 4-meter White telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory to observe the outer edges of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two dwarf galaxies. Dr. Johnson suspected that when the satellites passed in front of the telescope, he could capture one or two of them. Instead, counted 19. And SpaceX has since sent 120 more satellites into orbit.
"If you have tens of thousands of satellites in orbit, that's the kind of image you would expect to have very, very often," said Patrick Seitzer, emeritus professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan.
The growing constellations could pose a serious problem for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (formerly known as the Great Synoptic Study Telescope), a 27-foot telescope under construction in Chile that will explore the entire sky every three days. Because the telescope has such a wide field of view, it will more easily pick up the new satellites and could lose significant amounts of observation time, particularly near dusk and dawn.
On the surface, OneWeb satellites may seem a minor problem than Starlink's.
First, there will be fewer orbiters in the OneWeb constellation. They also orbit a much greater distance from Earth. And they are designed to be smaller with a rough surface that reflects less light. These three features make satellites weaker than Starlink and invisible to the naked eye. That means that satellites will not obscure your vision of the cosmos during a camping trip, as many feared when Starlink first deployed.
But any telescope can see them. In addition, its higher orbit poses a distinct challenge for large research telescopes such as the Rubin Observatory.
Satellites such as Starlink and OneWeb are visible only because they reflect sunlight. Once they pass in the shadow of the Earth, they practically disappear. Since the Earth's shadow is cone-shaped, the satellites that orbit below will be invisible for most of the night, while the satellites that orbit higher will be visible for longer.
Dr. Seitzer discovered in his research that due to its higher orbits, OneWeb will be visible for an additional two hours each winter night. During the summer, they will be visible throughout the night.
Its higher orbit will also make them appear to move more slowly through images captured by telescopes. That means that although they are weaker, OneWeb satellites could still leave a bright streak.
"It's as if you run your hand very fast over the flame of a candle, it doesn't hurt," said Jeffrey Hall, director of the Lowell Observatory. "But if you pass it more slowly, you will feel the heat in a big way."
Astronomers have expressed these concerns with SpaceX and OneWeb through a small committee formed by the American Astronomical Society. While SpaceX has been receptive and launched a partially painted black prototype to study reductions in reflectivity, OneWeb has recently joined the conversation.
Ruth Pritchard-Kelly, vice president of regulatory affairs for OneWeb, said the company was committed to working with astronomers.
"It's like the open sea: it belongs to everyone," said Pritchard-Kelly, referring to the low Earth orbit. “Making sure that anyone can connect to the Internet anywhere on Earth, whether on land, sea or sky, is a pretty nice sight. But he is also looking at the stars, literally and metaphorically. ”