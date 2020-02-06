The launch of OneWeb of 34 satellites adds to the fears of astronomers in the night skies

In mid-November, Cliff Johnson, an astronomer at Northwestern University, was monitoring Chilean night skies when he saw a train of 60 bright spots. It was the second batch of SpaceX satellites, launched days before.

"It was simply amazing: look one after another after the other," said Dr. Johnson.

At that time, I was using the 4-meter White telescope at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory to observe the outer edges of the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds, two dwarf galaxies. Dr. Johnson suspected that when the satellites passed in front of the telescope, he could capture one or two of them. Instead, counted 19. And SpaceX has since sent 120 more satellites into orbit.

"If you have tens of thousands of satellites in orbit, that's the kind of image you would expect to have very, very often," said Patrick Seitzer, emeritus professor of astronomy at the University of Michigan.

The growing constellations could pose a serious problem for the Vera C. Rubin Observatory (formerly known as the Great Synoptic Study Telescope), a 27-foot telescope under construction in Chile that will explore the entire sky every three days. Because the telescope has such a wide field of view, it will more easily pick up the new satellites and could lose significant amounts of observation time, particularly near dusk and dawn.

On the surface, OneWeb satellites may seem a minor problem than Starlink's.

First, there will be fewer orbiters in the OneWeb constellation. They also orbit a much greater distance from Earth. And they are designed to be smaller with a rough surface that reflects less light. These three features make satellites weaker than Starlink and invisible to the naked eye. That means that satellites will not obscure your vision of the cosmos during a camping trip, as many feared when Starlink first deployed.

But any telescope can see them. In addition, its higher orbit poses a distinct challenge for large research telescopes such as the Rubin Observatory.