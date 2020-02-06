The Kobe Bryant Public Memorial is scheduled for February 24: all the details

A date has been set for Kobe BryantThe public monument

A source confirms E! News there will be a public memorial service for the late basketball star and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Currently it has not been confirmed if there will be other sites for fans to pay their respects and see the monument, but the mayor Eric Garcetti He previously stated: "We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it."

It's been almost two weeks since a helicopter accident claimed the life of Gianna and Kobe, as well as Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan. In the short time since his death, multiple tributes and monuments have been erected in Los Angeles and southern California in honor of the victims.