The Kobe Bryant Public Memorial is scheduled for February 24: all the details

A date has been set for Kobe BryantThe public monument
A source confirms E! News there will be a public memorial service for the late basketball star and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.
Currently it has not been confirmed if there will be other sites for fans to pay their respects and see the monument, but the mayor Eric Garcetti He previously stated: "We are a city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves and we will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it."
It's been almost two weeks since a helicopter accident claimed the life of Gianna and Kobe, as well as Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester Y Ara Zobayan. In the short time since his death, multiple tributes and monuments have been erected in Los Angeles and southern California in honor of the victims.
As Vanessa said in her first statement after her death, it has been a "horrible moment,quot; for all the families affected by the tragedy. "We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my loving husband, Kobe, the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful and sweet Gianna, a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter, and an incredible sister to Natalie, BiankaY Capri", he shared with his Instagram followers.
However, Vanessa and the other loved ones keep their heads up while the nine passengers cry.
In addition, the Bryant family, in coordination with the Mamba Academy, is working to support the other families affected by the helicopter accident. In the same statement, Vanessa announced the launch of the MambaOnThree foundation, which was created with the intention of "honoring and supporting the loved ones of the other seven victims."
These funds and other donations from friends like Shaquille O & # 39; Neal will go to keep Kobe and the victims' legacies alive.
the Los Angeles Times He was the first to report the news of the public monument.