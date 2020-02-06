The Kobe and Gianna Bryant Public Memorial will be held at the Staples Center on February 24

%MINIFYHTML1ded31bf6d089c38012a5f7e8972095311% %MINIFYHTML1ded31bf6d089c38012a5f7e8972095312%

Roommates, the city of Los Angeles has just announced that it will organize a public monument for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, as well as the other seven lives lost in the tragic helicopter accident last week. According to The LA Times, the event will take place at the Staples Center on February 24.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garrett said this about the next monument:

"I think a message I would say is that it is not just a man who was a basketball player, it is a father, it is a leader, it is a filmmaker, it is about artists, it is someone it was much more than just how I was on the court. "

He continued, saying that Kobe's legacy has touched so many in the city of Los Angeles, and sends a reminder of how big the city is.

"However, it is a reminder of how much we have. We are the city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than us and we will do absolutely everything to make sure this is done so that everyone can do it too," he said.

As we reported earlier, Kobe and Gianna Bryant tragically lost their lives with some of their closest friends. They were aboard a helicopter, en route to one of Gianna's basketball games, when the helicopter crashed and burst into flames.

People from all over the world have begun to pay tribute to lost lives, including collecting memories outside the Staples Center, where Kobe played all seasons of his basketball career.

As of now, no other details have been revealed, but some assume that the monument will be carried out similarly to its icons, such as Nipsey Hussle.

Stay with us for more details, Roomies, and keep families and friends in your prayers.