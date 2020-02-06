The Jordan Burch NLI drama ends with South Carolina obtaining the nation's number 8 recruit

%MINIFYHTML87e72efa4d4490fb3df9660af896ba6111% %MINIFYHTML87e72efa4d4490fb3df9660af896ba6112%

It took another day, but Jordan Burch has finalized his commitment to South Carolina.

South Carolina tweeted Thursday night that five-star defensive lineman from Columbia, SC, was, in fact, a Gamecock, a day after he was expected to fax his national letter of intent (NLI) to the program .

"It's a great way to close our 2020 signature class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina," South Carolina coach Will Muschamp said in a statement received by Carolina's publication. Sur Spurs and Feathers. "He's a wonderful person and I'm excited to be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, who trusted us and sent his son to the in the state school. "

Burch, the 8th general recruit in the Composite 2020 ranking of 247Sports, scared coaches on Wednesday by not faxing the NLI immediately on National Signature Day. The hesitation led to reports that Burch's mother was denying her permission to send the letter. It was also speculated that the national champion LSU was making a late effort to steal Burch.

How big is Burch's signature for Muschamp and its staff? Watch the reactions to the Burch televised ad on Wednesday:

The South Carolina athletic site said Burch "is the top-ranked recruit signed by South Carolina since Jadeveon Clowney was the number 1 player overall in 2011." Burch used the number 7 for Hammond School in Columbia, and it seems he will inherit the Clowney number with the Gamecocks.

Now all you have to do is play as Clowney did at the beginning of his career.