The Golden State Warriors exchange D & # 39; Angelo Russell with Minnesota Timberwolves: reports | NBA News

The Golden State Warriors agreed to exchange D & # 39; Angelo Russell with the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to reports.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Warriors agreed to send Russell to Minnesota in exchange for Andrew Wiggins, a protected first-round selection of 2021 and a second-round selection of 2021. The Timberwolves will also receive Jacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

Russell, which Golden State acquired through signing and redeeming with Brooklyn the offseason, averages 23.6 points, its best mark along with 6.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds.















0:10



D & # 39; Angelo Russell hit the doorbell with a triple at the end of the first quarter of the Golden State clash with Memphis



This would mark Russell's fourth team since he was selected second overall in 2015. An All-Star last season with the Nets, Russell now joins good friend Karl-Anthony Towns in the Timberwolves, giving the franchise a Young duo of the center of the guard locked up for a long time. term contracts.

Image:

Andrew Wiggins finds a teammate during a regular season game of the Timberwolves-Clippers



Meanwhile, Wiggins will seek a new start in San Francisco after failing to comply with the exaggeration of being selected for the first time overall in 2014. The 24-year-old striker is in the second year of a five-year maximum contract, averaging 22.4 points , 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Golden State has been decimated by injuries to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. The Warriors sit last in the Western Conference, although the prospects of their star's respective returns and a possible choice among the first four this summer could make a rapid change.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.