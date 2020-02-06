The German regional president will resign one day after the elections | Extreme right news

Berlin Germany – The German regional leader whose election shattered political norms and triggered a political storm on Wednesday, after relying on the votes of the extreme right to eliminate a leftist government, has announced that he will seek to resign and dissolve the local parliament.

Thomas Kemmerich, of the liberal FDP party, told reporters that his decision was necessary to eliminate the "stain,quot; of the votes he received from the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Chancellor Angela Merkel called her receipt of support from the far-right party as "inexcusable," while other senior politicians compared the situation with the rise of the Nazi party.

"There was no cooperation with AfD, there is not and there will not be," he said Thursday afternoon, denying that the previous day's vote had been coordinated.

His oddly short term as minister-president, which lasted less than 24 hours, could mean early elections in the eastern state of Thuringia, although it is not clear whether Kemmerich can secure the two-thirds majority required to dissolve the legislature, with the local branch . from the conservative Merkel CDU rejecting his plan.

In his brief, sometimes vague press conference, Kemmerich suggested that if he failed to dissolve parliament, he would convene a motion of distrust in himself, which would probably happen, which means that a replacement must be chosen within three weeks or more. . elections called.

Wednesday's vote was the first time in modern Germany that a government was formed with the support of the extreme right, breaking an unwritten sanitary cordon between the mainstream political and AfD, and immediately provoked protests in the capital of Thuringia, Erfurt, and in cities around the world. Germany.

"It was a historic event," Kai Arzheimer, a political scientist at the University of Mainz, told Al Jazeera. "Accepting AfD support means breaking an agreement between the democratic parties that has lasted seven decades."

Although the FDP barely received enough votes in the October regional elections to enter the Thuringian parliament, the existing coalition of the left, center-left and greens did not come to power to the incumbent, Bodo Ramelow, a veteran unionist of Die Linke, who placed first place in the vote

The AfD surpassed the CDU to second place, under the leadership of the far-right firefighter Jorg Hoecke, who previously described the Berlin Holocaust monument as a "monument of shame,quot;, and whose AfD faction, known as "the Wing,quot; It has been investigated by state security services.

With the CDU and the FDP refusing to support the left bloc, the vote entered a final third round on Wednesday in which AfD placed behind Kemmerich, who won by 45 votes to 44.

The images of Kemmerich shaking hands with Hoecke provoked fury among the main politicians of the country, and Ramelow tweeted an appointment of Adolf Hitler, dated in 1930, in which he boasts of the role of the Nazis as creators of kings in Thuringia, which later He would elect the first Nazi government in the country. .

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the The CDU leader and anointed successor of Merkel warned of "consequences,quot; for his party colleagues if they continued to support Kemmerich, while Secretary General Paul Ziemiak compared some AfD figures with the National Socialists.

FDP leader Christian Lindner thanked Kemmerich for making "the only right and possible decision," and announced a vote of confidence in his own leadership at a special meeting of the party executive on Friday.

The Auschwitz International Committee condemned the FDP on Wednesday, and executive vice president Christoph Heubner said the party had "a big problem in regaining credibility and trust."

The dramatic events in Thuringia have provided a clear reminder of the consequences of violating the sanitary cordon, according to Arzheimer, as well as exposing the fractures within the CDU and FDP on cooperation with AfD.

"Both (parts) emerge from this with bloody noses and black eyes," he added. "If there are new elections, I suppose the CDU and the FDP will suffer (but) it is not an inevitable conclusion that this translates into more than marginal gains for AfD, which has already performed well in the last elections and could be pressing against the limits of its potential. "