The economic crisis in Lebanon was felt in the city of Tripoli | Lebanon News

The Lebanese government approved a rescue plan to get the country out of its worst economic crisis in decades, which has led to months of mass protests.

The plan includes restructuring the public sector and seeking help from foreign donors.

But it is unlikely to satisfy the people living in the poorest city in Lebanon, who remain skeptical that the government can help them out of poverty.

Sara Khairat from Al Jazeera reports from Tripoli, Lebanon.