The death toll from the China virus exceeds 550, more cases on cruise ships | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China increased from 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive daily record increase, as experts stepped up efforts to find a vaccine against a disease that has closed down Chinese cities and forced thousands of people to enter. Quarantine worldwide.

Hubei Province, the epicenter of the epidemic, reported 70 new deaths on Wednesday and 2,987 new confirmed cases. The other deaths were in Tianjin City, the northeastern province of Heilongjiang and Guizhou Province in the southwest.

Hubei, in central China, was almost closed for almost two weeks with its railway stations and airports closed and roads blocked. The flu-like virus was first identified in the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan, and is believed to have originated in a seafood market in the city.

There were two deaths outside of mainland China, in the Philippines and Hong Kong, that involved people who had been in Wuhan.

Hundreds of foreigners were evacuated from the city and placed in quarantine centers around the world and thousands of passengers and crew were confined to two cruise ships in Japan and Hong Kong.

Ten more people at the Diamond Princess in the Japanese port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, tested positive for the coronavirus, the Japanese health ministry said, bringing the total number of cases on board to 20.

Some 3,700 people face at least two weeks in quarantine after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man who traveled late last month tested positive.

Fadi Salameh of Al Jazeera, who is in Yokohama, said authorities will deliver 7,000 masks to those on board.

"Experts are worried that the virus can spread in such a congested and closed space," he said. "They have also advised passengers not to leave their rooms."

Some of the passengers were hoping they would be evacuated.

"It is better for us to travel healthy and also if we get sick to be treated in American hospitals." Gay Courter, a 75-year-old American novelist aboard the ship, told Reuters.

In Hong Kong, 3,600 passengers and crew remain in quarantine on their ship, the world dream, after it was discovered that three people on board had coronaviruses.

Prohibitions and evacuations

In the United States, 350 additional U.S. evacuees from Wuhan were quarantined at two military bases in California, bringing the number of people subject to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to almost 400. UU., The first public health quarantine in 50 years.

"We are in a critical period in the international spread of the virus and this action is necessary to try to prevent the spread here," said Dr. Christopher Braden, deputy director of the National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases of the CDC.

More than two dozen airlines have suspended or restricted flights to China and several countries, including the United States, have prohibited entry to anyone who has been in China during the previous two weeks.

United Airlines is among the many airlines that have suspended their operations to China (File: Chris Helgren / Reuters)

Hong Kong has said that all visitors to mainland China will be in quarantine for two weeks, while Taiwan has extended the entry ban to foreigners who had been in mainland China in the last 14 days to include those from Hong Kong and Macao.

Hundreds of experts will meet in Geneva on February 11 and 12 in an attempt to find a way to fight the outbreak by accelerating research on medicines and vaccines, said the World Health Organization (WHO). A multinational team led by WHO would go to China "very soon," he added.

When asked about reports of "advances in the use of medicines," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said: "There are no known effective therapies against this virus (nCoV) in 2019."

While most people infected with the virus recover quickly with only mild symptoms, the virus can cause pneumonia and other serious respiratory diseases. It is still too early to know what the infection death rate will be, since there are likely to be many cases of milder disease that are not detected.

The National Health Commission of China said another 5,694 cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 5, with a total of 28,018. It was the first day of a week when new daily cases were reduced in China.

258 cases were reported in 31 other countries and regions outside of mainland China, according to a Reuters count based on official statements.

China has bristled with some international measures to close the borders to Chinese travelers.

"The Chinese people are using their full force to fight the epidemic and we have full confidence and ability to win the battle of prevention and control of the epidemic," said Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Le Yucheng, according to a ministry statement .