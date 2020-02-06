The death of Bobbi Kristina's ex-boyfriend is confirmed as accidental overdose

%MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8911% %MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8912%

WENN / D. Salters

Just over a month after Nick Gordon's death, autopsy and toxicology reports corroborate the suggestions that his cardiac arrest was caused by heroin.

Up News Info –

Bobbi Kristina Brownex boyfriend of Nick Gordon, died of a heroin overdose.

Autopsy and toxicology reports have confirmed that his cardiac arrest was caused by drugs.

%MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8913% %MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8914%

According to TMZ sources, doctors also found Narcan in his system, which is a medication used to reverse the effects of an overdose.

%MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8915% %MINIFYHTML7167c711c050dd44f56257b801f24c8916%

Gordon spent seven hours in the hospital before dying during the holidays. His brother confirmed the news on New Year's Day (January 1), suggesting that he had died after suffering an overdose.

The sources claim that he never recovered from the death of his girlfriend, Bobbi Kristina, in 2015. She suffered an overdose in a bathtub in the couple's house and died several months later.

Gordon was legally held responsible for his death, but was never officially charged.