The daughter of Cynthia Bailey, sexually fluid, is sister with her girlfriend while saying she is in love

Instagram

Noelle Robinson, who is sexually fluid, publishes a photo of her night with Alexis Powell just a week after introducing her mother Cynthia to a family dinner.

Up News Info –

Cynthia Baileythe daughter of Noelle Robinson showed his girlfriend Alexis Powell On Instagram. She posted a picture of her night out. The couple looked cute together while they were warm in matching black jackets.

Noelle Robinson and Alexis Powell

The photo was apparently taken during the Christmas holidays of his trip to ice skating at Bryant Park in New York. She told her followers online at the time that "they almost kicked her off the ice skating rink 4 taking 3 photos."

In one of her new Stories, the aspiring model / actress of 20 years declared that she was in love. While playing "I've never done it" and the question stopped in "in love", she replied with a big smile: "Yes! Right now. Yes, yes, yes."

Noelle told her mother that she was sexually fluid in November 2019. "I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were great in a romantic way," he said, which caused his mother to ask, "Then you like them. boys and girls? " Noelle replied: "People like to try to put everyone in and label everything, but I really don't do that."

"The true housewives of Atlanta"Star replied:" If you meet an amazing young woman, it's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, it is a blessing as long as they are good people and they love and support you. "

Noelle introduced Alexis to her mother Cynthia at a recent family dinner. They were joined by their mother's fiance. Mike Hill as well as his two daughters Kayla and Ashlee.

Alexis graduated from Howard in May 2019. Noelle also studied at the same university, but took a break after finishing her first year. He moved to Los Angeles in the fall and stayed with Mike to pursue a career in the entertainment industry.