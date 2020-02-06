The coronavirus: Why should we be worried? The | Health

%MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed11% %MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed12%

Uncertainty about the final cost of the Chinese-centered coronavirus outbreak is the main driver of the aggressive response and the increased media attention it is receiving. In the coming weeks, emerging epidemiological and virological analyzes will be critical for a better understanding of the threat and to develop diagnostic tools and critical vaccines.

These tools, along with the appropriate messages from public health officials, are necessary to mitigate the political and economic costs associated with the large–interruption of trade and travel scale in the current anxiety environment.

%MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed13% %MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed14%

The 2003 SARS coronavirus pandemic, which infected approximately 8,000 people and killed around 800, it has become the inevitable reference point to analyze the impact of the current outbreak of coronavirus. Understanding the similarities and differences between these outbreaks will be essential to manage the new virus.

%MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed15% %MINIFYHTML1d91eebdb4e397294f951ab43cd0d5ed16%

The SARS killed approximately 10 percent of those who caught him and spread mainly in healthcare settings. The new virus seems to spread more effectively than SARS, but apparently only kills approximately 2 percent of those who contract it. The total workload for this outbreak will far exceed 8,000 cases of SARS. But the true mortality rate remains uncertain at this stage, so it is too early to say with confidence what this will mean for the total health burden.

These uncertainties have produced aggressive containment strategies, especially in China. The Chinese government has taken the unprecedented move to block Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, and others nearby, bringing the total number of people in quarantine to approximately 60 million, a considerably larger number than during the SARS. New international travel bans and restrictions are announced daily: Hong Kong recently took the politically tense step of reducing most travel options to mainland China.

However, it is not clear that such actions reduce the spread of the virus. If performed in the early stages of an infectious disease outbreak, containment is theoretically possible. But instituting the blockade in China at this late stage (weeks after the first cases were identified), after millions of people have already moved in and out of Wuhan, means that the best case is a slight slowdown in the broadcast.

And the possibility remains that people can transmit this disease before showing symptoms (it was not known that SARS was transmissible during the asymptomatic stage). If this is the case, containment will be more difficult in the coming days.

In addition, such restrictions also carry a considerable economic, social and political burden. Execution efforts cost money, and local economies suffer disruptions in their travel, commerce, tourism, retail and entertainment activities.

The global economy can also be affected by the disruption of supply chains: Wuhan is an important center of electronic commerce and industrial shipping and China is the source of a significant amount of active ingredients for pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment that is now It is at a high level. worldwide demand.

In addition, such draconian measures also create an antagonistic relationship between citizens and governments and make it difficult to track diseases, since people do not want to be punished for circumventing travel restrictions. People suffering from other diseases can also be denied adequate care, as health centers become saturated or run out of critical treatments.

It is important to keep in mind that economic damage to ChintoOther nations affected during the SARS were significant but temporary. But the concern about the health of the world economy in 2020 and the uncertainty related to this virus suggest that it is too early to say the same thing about this outbreak.

For the rest of the world, the containment image is different. With many fewer cases and public health officials on high alert, it might be possible to stop the outbreak before it expands significantly. But the response is also being driven to some extent by fear and uncertainty in other countries.

The United States has taken aggressive measures to restrict the entry of foreigners from China and quarantine Americans. getting back from China. But maintaining a proper balance between reasonable caution and overreach remains important in today's environment. We hope to see a continuous debate on trade and travel restrictions to and from China.

The risk remains that this debate is assumed by non-public health officials and generates a significant economic disruption, possibly at the expense of best public health practices.

Another challenge today is the anarchy of information that is a feature of the 2020 media landscape. While rumors and misinformation persisted during the SARS outbreak, today they are an even bigger problem.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the multilateral agency that monitors the outbreak and works to communicate the risk in a way that achieves a balance between complacency and alarm, has its work cut. Its recommendations on travel and commerce are not enforceable, persistent budget deficits reduce its scope, and its efforts to communicate nuances on this issue can easily be overshadowed by individuals and media with less experience and a wrong certainty about this outbreak in rapid evolution

Fortunately, the pandemic preparedness community has come a long way since the SARS outbreak. The United States and other developed nations can mobilize their surveillance systems and deploy resources in local hospitals relatively well (although local budget cuts, the uncertainty of the chain of command and the dissolution of the pandemic response team of the National Security Council in the United States is worthy of concern)

However, in countries with weaker health systems, this type of robust response may be unrealistic. The sThe presence of this virus in Africa remains a major concern.

The development of tools such as rapid diagnostic tests and vaccines is happening much faster than in 2003. Hong Kong has already announced the creation of a vaccine. But development is only the first step. Mass production and distribution are the second and third steps and will surely be politically and economically controversial.

Rich nations and countries where the vaccine is developed may require that they get to the front of the line. Another concern is that the outbreak may have peaked at the time the vaccine is available, leaving minimal demand and a large stock of products that no one is interested in buying. Is have it happened prior to and it remains a considerable blind spot in pandemic preparedness.

The uncertainty surrounding the outbreak in China will almost certainly continue to cause economic dislocation, intense media speculation and extreme constraint for China's already overloaded health system. Global anxiety is also likely to fluctuate, depending on the news cycle and the flow of information.

But experience with SARS and other global disease threats, along with significant advances in pandemic preparedness in recent years, offer hope that more clarity will soon emerge and that information, if communicated properly, can be used. to mitigate the human, the political and the economic. costs

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.