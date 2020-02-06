The cause of death of Nick Gordon revealed to be due to an overdose of heroin

%MINIFYHTMLe5959d05cfa9edc04e58915289a3dd0311% %MINIFYHTMLe5959d05cfa9edc04e58915289a3dd0312%

Just over a month after his death on New Year's Day, the cause of the death of Bobbi Kristina's ex-boyfriend Nick Gordon was revealed. According to new reports, he died of a drug overdose due to heroin.

The reports of @TMZ_TV, the official toxicology report and the autopsy of Nick Gordon have been revealed, and the cause is due to a heroin overdose. The report indicates that Nick was found insensitive and in a state of cardiac arrest when he was transported to the hospital.

Once he arrived, he was hospitalized for about seven hours before he died. Reports also point out that Nick had Narcan in his system, which is a medication used to counteract the effects of an overdose. During the initial reports of his death, it was described that Nick had black foam flowing through his mouth before someone called 911 to report that he was not breathing.

At that time, a man who claimed to be Nick's brother said he died of an apparent overdose. These statements have now proven true because black secretion is usually related to the foam that comes out of the mouth and nostrils after an opioid overdose.

As you will remember, Nick was present for the deaths of Whitney Houston and his daughter Bobbi Kristina, and was legally held responsible for the death of Bobbi Kristina and investigated by the authorities, but was never charged in connection with his overdose.

