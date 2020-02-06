The Big Ten basketball faces unprecedented and unmatched parity this season

%MINIFYHTML819e26d189e12dade2e47c5d85cfe49311% %MINIFYHTML819e26d189e12dade2e47c5d85cfe49312%

When the Indiana Hoosiers close their regular 2019-20 season with a home game at noon against Wisconsin on March 7, they will have encountered a glove that may not be unprecedented in college basketball. Because what the teams are going through in the Big Ten, in general, is a completely new experience.

Before the 2018-19 season, the conference decided to extend its league calendar to 20 games per team. Coincidentally, the league experienced a rise in the level of competition last year that accelerated in 2019-20. And so, the teams in this league face a series of demanding games that test the ability of the teams to recover and improve.

Everyone is fighting simply to survive the next game.

"Our league is the worst because our league is the best," Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said after absorbing a brutal defeat at Purdue last month.

Of the 14 members of Big Ten, 12 are considered to compete for berths in the NCAA Tournament of 68 teams. Everyone could do it, although that is unlikely and would definitely be unprecedented. However, a large part will. Crashing into this level of opposition several times a week has limited the ability of teams to go on significant winning streaks, build attractive records of wins and losses and position themselves for the seed types of the NCAA Tournament to which all teams aspire .

After Indiana completed an 82-74 victory in Nebraska on January 18, the Hoosiers were able to see their calendar and see 13 remaining games. And each of those games would be against a NCAA Tournament contender. They faced an uninterrupted series of games against players like Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State and Iowa. The average NET ranking for those 13 opponents: 26th. Eleven of those 13 games would be Quad-1 opportunities, which would raise the total IU for the year to 16 Quad-1 games of 31.

The state of San Diego, undefeated and number 1 on the net, will end the regular season having faced four Quad-1 opponents throughout the year. The perennial power Duke, a member of the historically dominant Atlantic Coast Conference, will have faced eight.

"This league is the deepest league in the United States, and you always go to difficult places," Indiana coach Archie Miller said on his weekly radio show. "It has been very difficult for everyone."

It's not just about what Indiana faces. It is about the nature of the league and its impact on the search for NCAA offers by teams, the most comfortable tournament seeds and, finally, the progress in the tournament itself.

What the contestants of the Big Ten tournament go through is a challenge for many of the standard NCAA tournament canards.

Does the selection committee proclaim that they want to see teams play challenging schedules? We will see on Saturday, when the committee members reveal their four main seeds projected in CBS at 12:30 p.m. – If they put a lot of weight on what teams like Maryland, Illinois and Michigan State have faced since the start of the league game.

The four best Big Ten teams have played an average of nine Quad-1 games to date, and many more remain on the calendar. Kansas, with 12, has played more than anyone. Kentucky, Louisville, Florida State and West Virginia have played seven or less.

Only members of Big East, whose league also has a shortage of non-competitive teams, face a similar challenge. However, a small advantage is that they play two less conference games. The Big East teams also don't face a similar legion of big elite men and elite talent; players like Luka Garza of Iowa, Jalen Smith of Maryland, Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois, Cassius Winston of Michigan State and Daniel Oturu of Minnesota would form a solid All-America team, and that would leave Penn State star Lamar Stevens out. But that's just the competition to do All-Big Ten.

What Big Ten teams are experiencing this season is, therefore, unprecedented and unprecedented. In 1991, the original Big East Conference had eight NCAA Tournament contestants among its nine teams and set a record by percentage of NCAA invited members when seven were selected, including 16-14 Villanova.

Those Wildcats played an enormously difficult calendar, with 17 of their 30 games prior to the tournament against teams that went on the field. Several Big Ten teams could be close to matching that only with their league schedules. The Indiana calendar has 14 conference games against teams that have been included in all versions to date of my projected brackets for Fox Sports. If Purdue succeeded as well as the others, that would raise the total IU to 16 of those games.

The adventures of any Big Ten team that arrives at the NCAA Tournament could provide a revealing proof of the adage that playing a difficult calendar is the best way to prepare a team for March Madness. This maxim would seem to go against what we are seeing, but obviously the teams still have time to convince us otherwise.

The impact on the teams involved in the league is not only reflected in their records of wins and losses, although that element is certainly evident. There is no Big Ten team with less than four losses in the season. The ACC has three, the Big 12 has two. The SEC has one.

There is also the challenge of developing a team in these circumstances. Michigan State entered the preseason as an almost unanimous No. 1 option, but the end-of-season injury to protect Joshua Langford put the Spartans in the position of having to build a completely new approach.

While Duke can shoot 8 of 30 from the field at Boston College in the first half, and 1 of 15 from a 3-point range in the game, and still leave BC with an eight-point road victory, and Louisville can stay behind Wake Forest at home for a dozen points while trying only two free throws and a rally with 52 points in the second half to win by two digits, the Spartans can shoot more than 47 percent from the field and still losing at home to Penn State.

Louisville is an excellent basketball team with significant potential, but the Cardinals are still solving their point guard situation. Duke is an excellent team with a winning streak of four games, but the Devils have the opportunity to continue looking for their best rotation as they navigate this current stretch, which included a single Quad-1 opponent.

If this is a luxury or an obstacle will be determined in March. At this time, it seems a luxury.