The Baaghi 3 trailer has Tiger Shroff doing some awesome action scenes



Ahmed Khan is back with another part of the Baaghi franchise. Sabbir Khan directed the first film of the franchise entitled Baaghi (2017) followed by Ahmed Khan, who directed Baaghi 2 (2018). Now the third part of the franchise is ready to impress the audience. The advance of the film was launched by the creators today and is full of action sequences full of power and entertaining dialogue. The film stars Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role and the trailer takes you on a journey full of heavy punches and kicks.



Tiger plays the overprotective brother of Riteish Deshmukh in the film and clearly states that he can let the people who hurt him go, but if nothing happens to his brother, he will surely kill. Shortly after, Riteish Deshmukh is beaten with gang members in Syria, which makes Tiger fly to the place and take a trip to find his brother and get revenge on the people who hurt him. Shraddha plays a fearless girl who motivates her love to go and fight for what is right. If you haven't seen the action-packed trailer yet, get it here. Baaghi 3 is scheduled to hit theaters on March 6, 2020.