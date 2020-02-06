Terri Harper has the glory of boxing at his fingertips if he wins the historic fight for the world title | Boxing News

The 23-year-old Doncaster bets on history on Saturday, live at the Sky Sports Arena

















0:31



Terri Harper vs. Katie Taylor? & # 39; I wouldn't be surprised & # 39;

Terri Harper vs. Katie Taylor? & # 39; I wouldn't be surprised & # 39;

The future female boxing star in Britain first saw the sport in a reality show with Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack.

He advanced 13 years and Terri Harper is days away from becoming a world champion, following in the footsteps of modern torch bearers for female boxing in Katie Taylor, Claressa Shields and Amanda Serrano.

Those women, in addition to people like Nicola Adams, who became the first winner of the Olympic gold medal in London 2012 and Jane Couch who opened a path in the previous generation, have created the platform for a new era to take advantage of.

Terri Harper fights Eva Walhstrom for the WBC belt on Saturday

Live Fight Night Live

Donper & # 39; s Harper has everything in his power to lead a younger crop of boxers, but this Saturday in Sheffield, alive Sky Sports Arena from 7pm on the billboard of Kell Brook, it is about her, not the crusade of which she is a part.

Harper, in his tenth professional fight, fights for the WBC super featherweight championship against Eva Wahlstrom, a much more experienced opponent who has seen many young suitors who blinked under the bright lights.

The victory would make her the first British woman to win a world title fight for a recognized belt (Couch's victories were for now missing government bodies, and Adams was promoted to champion outside the ring before taking out her only defense) .

It seems too early for Harper, only 23 years old, but there is something about her.

His team, led by coach Stefy Bull, insists that it is a diamond ready to be polished. They didn't hesitate to throw it at the wolves, they had done it before, and Harper came to the top.

She defeated Viviane Obenauf last time, who had previously traveled the distance with Taylor and arrested Natasha Jonas. Prior to that, Nina Bradley was a former Commonwealth champion and undefeated in seven fights until Harper stopped her. Before that, she mistreated former world champion Claudia Andrea López.

She has said about Taylor: "I can't imagine hitting my idol in the face, but, maybe one day, it could happen."

Harper added in public training: "I wouldn't be surprised if someone said & # 39; you're fighting Katie Taylor & # 39; for how crazy my life has been in the last two years since I became a professional. It would be an honor to share A ring with Katie.

"It is the right time for me to introduce myself and prove myself.

"There are some nerves because this is a great occasion."

Harper is undefeated in nine fights

Wahlstrom's only defeat went to Katie Taylor

Harper has an endearing innocence about her that changes to brutality within the ring. But his path to the fight for Saturday's world title was not like that of his teammates.

Unlike Taylor or Shields, for example, she did not have an esteemed amateur career that culminated in Olympic gold to position her perfectly for professional success.

Harper first entered a gym when he was 11 years old and was crazy about the sport, after watching the efforts of Ozzy Osbourne's son on television. She was natural, winning a silver medal in the European championships at age 16 (it should have been gold, he says).

A two-year break from boxing, while studying for his A levels, he finally lit his fire again.

Harper's rise has been devastatingly fast, so there is a real danger that Saturday's rival Wahlstrom, 16 years older with 17 more fights and 150 more rounds, is too smart.

Wahlstrom's only defeat at 26 was against Taylor.

She said of Harper: "She is really good, even though she is quite young. A smart, technical, well-trained boxer."

Harper must be at his best, and probably better than ever before, but there is a star quality about the Yorkshire girl. If you return the belt, it can become a beloved British sports car for the next generation.

On Saturday's bill at Sheffield, live at Sky Sports Sand Starting at 7 pm, Kid Galahad fights against Claudio Marrero in a final qualifier for the IBF featherweight title, Terri Harper challenges the WBC super featherweight title against Eva Wahlstrom, heavyweight Dave Allen returns and Kell Brook fights with Mark DeLuca.