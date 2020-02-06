Teen Mom 2 – Kailyn Lowry Slams Troll telling her to "stop being a baby,quot; after announcing the fourth pregnancy

Earlier this week, Teen mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry revealed that she was pregnant with baby number four, but some people were not excited about the news. An Instagram troll chased the 27-year-old after the pregnancy announcement, but Lowry wasn't about to let the comment go by without responding with her own quick return.

"Girl, keep your legs closed … stop being a baby maker," the troll wrote in Lowry's post.

The MTV star chose to respond with humor instead of anger and wrote: "My legs were closed, have you never heard of doggy style?" He also added a heart emoji kissing.

Fans loved the ingenious response, as more than 1,500 people commented on Lowry's return. A fan wrote that it was the "best answer,quot; along with a laughing emoji. Another added: "LOL I Love when people say that … how boring your sex life should be." A third party added that Lowry's comment made his day.

Lowry announced his baby news via Instagram on February 4. She published a photo of herself sitting on her bed with ultrasound images with her three children: Isaac, 10 Lincoln, 6 and Lux, 2, next to her.

"We are confirming the news, baby # 4 will arrive soon!" Lowry wrote in the caption. "I am almost 16 weeks pregnant and this time it has been a difficult month." "I've had nausea, nausea and absolutely no energy." This week I'm starting to feel a little better and I really hope it stays that way! "

Lowry also revealed that she wants to give birth to baby number four at home when a fan urged her to consider a home birth. "That is the plan," Lowry wrote.

the Coffee and Convos The podcast host shares Isaac with her ex Jo Rivera, and she shares Lincoln with her ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Lux's dad is Lowry's boyfriend, Chris Lopez, and he is also the father of baby number four.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez started dating in 2015, but it has been a tumultuous relationship. In December, the creator of PotHead Hair Care told Dr. Drew in the Teen mom 2 meeting that "there was no co-paternity at this time,quot; with Lopez. Lowry explained that Lopez was working and going to therapy, as far as she knew, and that he was focused on himself.

New episodes of Teen mom 2 He will return to MTV later this year.



