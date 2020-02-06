Teddi Mellencamp makes fun that the next season of RHOBH will be crazy!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans have a lot to wait for in the new season! Teddi Mellencamp joked with season 10 and it looks like it's going to be a "wild ride,quot; for everyone involved, including the audience!

While promoting his responsibility coaching program, All In By Teddi, the reality show star talked with HollywoodLife about what will come in the new season. This is what she had to say!

%MINIFYHTMLfb6c4ffded9ad63760ffbaedf1f715f111% %MINIFYHTMLfb6c4ffded9ad63760ffbaedf1f715f112%

‘I think this season has had many shocking moments for me that … I think it will be a crazy season. I think it will be a wild trip this year. There are still days when I wonder: "Did that happen?" Yes, it was. This is your reality. Deliver it, "Teddi said through the news platform.

Then he talked about Lisa Vanderpump's departure from the show, saying fans don't have to worry about changing the series too much.

Mean I mean we are all a dynamic group of women. Everyone has something that … There are two new cast members (Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke). So I think you gravitate to whom you gravitate, "he explained.

There has been a drama for the cast of RHOBH and season 10 isn't even here, so it's safe to say you're definitely right.

Not to mention that the center of the current scandal is no longer even part of the full-time program: Brandi Glanville!

After all, Brandi only seemed to add more to the rumors that she and Denise Richards had a multi-month adventure early last year.

When asked how she felt about Brandi returning to RHOBH, Teddi said that, as far as she is concerned, she is a "game."



Post views:

0 0