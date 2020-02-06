Taylor Swift joins the first women's music publishing company in a new universal agreement

%MINIFYHTML6b24d4b229d29b2a61588036ab2419a511% %MINIFYHTML6b24d4b229d29b2a61588036ab2419a512%

By extending her association with the Universal Music family, the singer of & # 39; Lover & # 39; expresses appreciation for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, & # 39; defender of women's empowerment & # 39 ;.

Taylor Swift He has signed a new agreement with the executives of Universal Music Publishing Group, as his enmity with the former chiefs of the seals rumbles.

The 30-year-old singer signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with the universal heavyweight of Lucian Grainge and her company, consolidating her place as one of the group's biggest acquisitions after her departure from Big Machine, the label she signed when I was a teenager. .

"I am proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," Swift said in a statement from press. . "Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most respected and successful industry leaders."

Gerson, president and CEO of UMPG, added: "We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG. Using his power and his voice to create a better world, Taylor's honest and courageous composition remains an inspiration to countless fans. We hope to further amplify Taylor's voice and songs throughout the world. "

Swift's new agreement will mean that he will continue working with Troy Tomlinson, the president and CEO of UMPG Nashville, calling him "an incredible part of my team for more than half of my life and a passionate torchbearer for composers."

Tomlinson adds: "I have had the pleasure of working with Taylor since I was 14 years old and it still surprises me every day. The true definition of a multi-generational artist and composer, Taylor's songs, his vision and unwavering determination have always been a inspiration. I am very happy and proud to continue representing Taylor and his music, and I am sure that UMPG will be the best and most creative partner to provide unparalleled opportunities for his songs. "

According to a press release from UMPG, the new agreement "strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family." The singer already has a contract for several albums with Universal Music Group and its subsidiary, Republic Records, for her recorded music.

The agreement comes when Taylor continues to fight Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta of Big Machine for the rights of their previous work.

Borchetta sold Big Machine to Braun last year (19) without consulting Swift or offering him the opportunity to repurchase his successful recordings. Since then, he has announced plans to re-record his pre-university albums.