Taylor Swift has just made an important move for his composition

George Pimentel / Getty Images
Taylor Swift You have signed in the blank.
On Thursday, it was announced that the megawatt star has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. According to a press release, the agreement goes into effect immediately and "strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family," since Universal Music Group is the star's exclusive worldwide music partner and, according to its announcement in 2018 , Republic Records of Universal Music Group is your American label Partner.
"I am proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run an important music publishing company," the 10-time Grammy winner He said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most respected and successful industry leaders."
The artist also addressed the President and CEO of UMPG Nashville Troy Tomlinson, who worked with Swift when she signed with Sony / ATV Music Publishing and he served as president and CEO of Nashville. At age 14, the singer was the youngest firm in the company's history. "Troy Tomlinson has been an incredible part of my team for more than half of my life and a passionate torchbearer for composers," he said. "It is an honor to work with such an amazing team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: writing songs."
"I have had the pleasure of working with Taylor since I was 14 years old and it still amazes me every day," Tomlinson said in a statement. "The true definition of a multigenerational artist and composer, Taylor's songs, his unwavering vision and determination have always been an inspiration. I am very happy and proud to continue representing Taylor and his music, and I am sure that UMPG will be the best , more creative partner to provide incomparable opportunities for your songs. "
"We are honored to welcome Taylor Swift to UMPG," Gerson said. "Using his power and his voice to create a better world, Taylor's honest and courageous composition remains an inspiration to countless fans. We hope to further expand Taylor's voice and songs throughout the world."
The new agreement comes almost eight months ago since he talked about Scooter braunThe company acquired Big Machine Label Group, its former record label and, as a result, owned the master recordings of its first six albums, all of which he wrote or co-wrote.
Swift has since promoted his latest music, Lover, with emphasis on the rights that artists have over their work.
"One thing about this album that is really special to me is that it is the first one I will own from my work," he said in Good morning america in August. "I think artists deserve to own their work. I feel very passionate about that."
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. and don't miss our Oscars 2020: Internal E Guide Special Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 p.m.
%MINIFYHTML67473d97d178b285a1cb82ebb4aa026213%