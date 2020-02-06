Taylor Swift has just made an important move for his composition

Taylor Swift You have signed in the blank.

%MINIFYHTML67473d97d178b285a1cb82ebb4aa026211% %MINIFYHTML67473d97d178b285a1cb82ebb4aa026212%

On Thursday, it was announced that the megawatt star has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. According to a press release, the agreement goes into effect immediately and "strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family," since Universal Music Group is the star's exclusive worldwide music partner and, according to its announcement in 2018 , Republic Records of Universal Music Group is your American label Partner.

"I am proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run an important music publishing company," the 10-time Grammy winner He said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most respected and successful industry leaders."

The artist also addressed the President and CEO of UMPG Nashville Troy Tomlinson, who worked with Swift when she signed with Sony / ATV Music Publishing and he served as president and CEO of Nashville. At age 14, the singer was the youngest firm in the company's history. "Troy Tomlinson has been an incredible part of my team for more than half of my life and a passionate torchbearer for composers," he said. "It is an honor to work with such an amazing team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: writing songs."