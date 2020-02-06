Tamar Braxton has some words of wisdom for his fans

Tamar Braxton shared some significant words with his followers on social networks. His fans are here for this, and you can also see his recent post below.

'… because it is. Everything you feel is worth it. It's not worth it. Good morning. ”Tamar captioned his post.

Someone said: "Then, the girl, the Holy Spirit, is touching me all day," and another follower published this: "And the devil is gone and someone is upside down,quot; head️. "

A fan jumped into the comments and wrote: "Sometimes your phone dies or an error occurs and everything is deleted."

Another commenter said: "All I say is that some of his feelings are being saved,quot; and another fan published: "And you're right in this cause. Just stay where it belongs until further notice."

Someone else said: ‘If I hold my piece and let the Lord fight my battles, Victoria, Victoria will be mine. @tamarbraxton 😂 ’and another follower posted this:‘ The Holy Spirit will make him go to his settings, turn on the reading receipts and not even respond.

Tamar hasn't been posting too much on social media lately, but on the other hand, his man, David Adefeso, has.

He has been sharing all kinds of plans he has for the children and students of Nigeria, and fans were completely here for it.

David seems to be really worried about the lives of children and youth in Nigeria. You have just published a new plan to help children in Nigeria these days.

It is also worth noting that after announcing to people on social networks that he is working hard to support children and students these days, David surprised fans with a new movement.

He seems to also like financial coaching with his followers.

Ad

People thanked him for the advice he shared and kindly asked him to continue on the same note.



Post views:

0 0