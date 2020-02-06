T.I. You can meet him this Saturday at an event in Miami

T.I. They were excited to read their recent announcement on social media. It seems that he will have a pair in Miami this Saturday, and fans can meet him there. Check out his latest post on IG below.

Miami Dear Miami, this Saturday … it's UP🤾🏽‍♂️‼ ️ # club11miami 👑-Sincerely, King, & # 39; Tip captioned his post.

A follower said: & # 39; Somehow, I somehow need to meet my favorite rappers @ troubleman31 and @ nelly & # 39 ;, and another excited fan wrote the following: & # 39; I flew to Miami last year on my birthday to see you in this sad club for telling you it took too long 🤦‍♀️ & # 39;

Tip also managed to impress his fans with another post he shared on his social media account, and you can see below.

‘@Syaridakid allowed me to share a part of my life story about her new shit … here's a sample of it. Go get it and light up … You can thank me later. "#ItWasUnwritten,quot; subtitled the clip.

A fan praised Tip and said: "That's a fire tip. I'm very proud of you … you're my favorite MC and the reason I write and love music and much more … you're the best king. .. I hope to work with you one day. " .. Sounds great to love the new vibe and Beat … amaz. # I hope to make you proud one day Council. Much respect. & # 39;

Another happy fan wrote: enjoy I enjoy the new program you have where you speak and interview people. I am ready to watch the interview with Dr. Sebi's daughter, I have been reading about dr. Sebi during the last 6 years had all kinds of priests. And I've been listening to your music since you started before you became famous. I remember that song you did in Field Mob. "

Ad

In other news, Tip made his fans laugh when he shared a photo where he was next to Tiny Harris. You should definitely check it out and the title too.



Post views:

0 0