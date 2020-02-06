Syria says it intercepted Israeli missiles against Damascus | news from Syria

Syria's air defenses have intercepted Israeli missiles near the capital, Damascus, shortly after their launch from the occupied Golan Heights, as well as through Lebanese airspace, according to their state media.

"Our air defenses faced an Israeli attack,quot; west of Damascus, the SANA news agency reported Thursday, adding that "they were able to shoot down most of the enemy missiles before they reached their targets."

State television broadcast images showing explosions in the sky. The AFP news agency reported that loud explosions were heard in several districts of Damascus at approximately 1:15 am local time (23:15 GMT).

SANA specified that Israeli raids attacked the al-Kiswah area, already attacked several times in the past, as well as Marj al-Sultan and Jisr Baghdad.

At least three government and Iranian positions near Damascus and west of the capital had been attacked according to the Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR), which said there was a fire in one of the areas.

There were no immediate reports of damages or victims. An Israeli army spokesman declined to comment.

Previous incidents

Since the beginning of the Syrian conflict in 2011, Israel has carried out many incursions against the forces of the Syrian government and its allies, Iran and the Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

In mid-January, Damascus accused the Israeli air force of carrying out an attack on the T4 military airport in central Syria. The same base has been attacked by Israeli raids several times.

Israel regularly insists that it will not allow Syria to become a bridgehead for Tehran.

In November, the Israeli army claimed responsibility for a series of air strikes against government military sites and Iranian forces that killed 23 people, including 16 foreigners, according to the Observatory.

Unleashed by government repression of protests in favor of democracy, the conflict in Syria has been complicated by the participation of international powers.

It has left more than 380,000 dead, including at least 115,000 civilians.