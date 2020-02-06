SVU Exclusive: Get the scoop on that secret cameo

Olivia Benson has had a couple of difficult episodes in Law and order: SVU, and turned to an old friend for support in "Redemption in Her Corner, the episode on Thursday, February 6. Warning, follow the spoilers!

The episode opened with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in a video call with nothing less than Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza), the unique ADA of the special victims unit that was last seen in season 19. While their interaction was entirely through a video called, E! News learned that Esparza filmed his cameo on set with Hargitay making his lines off camera with him. Warren leight, SVUThe executive producer and showrunner told E! Exclusive news that they decided that Barba should register from afar (he said he was in Iowa dealing with electoral fraud and "living in a dystopian nightmare,quot;) for a reason.