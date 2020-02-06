SVU Exclusive: Get the scoop on that secret cameo

Olivia Benson has had a couple of difficult episodes in Law and order: SVU, and turned to an old friend for support in "Redemption in Her Corner, the episode on Thursday, February 6. Warning, follow the spoilers!
The episode opened with Benson (Mariska Hargitay) in a video call with nothing less than Rafael Barba (Raul Esparza), the unique ADA of the special victims unit that was last seen in season 19. While their interaction was entirely through a video called, E! News learned that Esparza filmed his cameo on set with Hargitay making his lines off camera with him. Warren leight, SVUThe executive producer and showrunner told E! Exclusive news that they decided that Barba should register from afar (he said he was in Iowa dealing with electoral fraud and "living in a dystopian nightmare,quot;) for a reason.
"We wanted a private scene at the top of the episode of Beard reviewing Benson after Tucker's death. If we had put him in the squad, we would also have had to interact with Fin and Rollins, so we decided to have him register from afar "Leight said in an email interview. "It was also fun to speculate where he is in his life, now. The fact that he is investigating possible corruption in the Iowa caucus is a strange coincidence. We wrote it last year."
Beard was checking Benson after his brother's death earlier this season and the suicide of his ex-boyfriend Tucker (Robert John Burke) in the previous episode. "It has been hard," Benson said. "Lately we lost a lot. Time flies by."
The two ended their call promising to make plans for dinner. Leight said he expects it to happen. "Our best guess is that they have dinner at The Market at Hudson Yards," he said.
Esparza played Beard since season 14 in 2012. He made his last appearance in the character in 2018, and Esparza appeared in The Paley Center salutes the Law and Order: SVU, a special tribute to the historical season of the 21st shows. As to why it was Beard and not another character from Benson's past, Leight said it went down in history.
"The character of Beard and his story with Olivia made it the right choice. Beard and Olivia were very close, he was close when she was involved with Tucker, and we felt they kept in regular contact with each other. Also, logistically, it was easy "Raul, Mariska and I have kept in touch and he responded to the idea immediately," Leight said.
Law and order: SVU airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. on ABC
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).