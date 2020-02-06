Styles P goes on Billie Eilish about liars rappers Comment: & # 39; Take care of your damn business & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML330e6e1592ee6b3f449edc70a32443eb11% %MINIFYHTML330e6e1592ee6b3f449edc70a32443eb12%

In one of his tweets, the rapper tells the Grammy-winning singer to "stop putting ourselves on such a high pedestal because he thinks we should or shouldn't do something."

P styles has influenced the controversy surrounding Billie eilishRecent commentary on hip-hop music. The rapper was enraged at the Grammy-winning singer after she claimed that many rappers were lying in their songs, which led him to wonder why he should worry about hip-hop when he isn't even a rapper.

In one of his tweets, Styles admitted that Billie had a point in his comments, but he had another reason why he didn't take his comments well. "Who is Billie Eilish? Why the hell do we care what she thinks? And she is right, but she doesn't understand the culture or is part of it, why do we give a shit?" He wrote. "How or why is your opinion important to us?"

He drew up in a separate tweet: "Rappers can say whatever they want (sic) and almost all rappers lie … if they don't like it (sic) Don't listen or worry about their damn affairs .." Spices also said that "rappers are human and eat shit, bleed and cry like you. Stop putting us on a pedestal so high because you feel we should or shouldn't do something. Grow up."

In another tweet, Spices admitted having lied in many rhymes. However, "those lies allowed me to live well and do good things … if you don't like something, don't listen to it."

His post soon attracted attention when some came to attack him, but Spices kept his comments and responded. "Why do rappers live up to anyone else's standards? Does Martin Scorsese and Bobby D live that life? Sylvester Stallone Out here shooting like a rambo? Do not!!! And why do you care if you are not a rapper? "He told one of his followers.

On the other hand, Billie still keeps her lips tight.