Stormi Webster had Susanne animated in Harper's bazaar after celebrating her birthday with parents Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Stormi Webster is having a very exciting second year of life. After celebrating his second birthday on February 1, 2020, he now appears in Harper’s Bazaar with his mother, Kylie Jenner. The birthday party was a great moment for Stormi, who spent a lot of time with his mother and father Travis Scott. Travis had promised to give Stormi a better party in 2020 than his first party and he didn't disappoint. Stormi had a great time going from one world to another at his party and there were many photos and videos of the event that Kylie shared with her fans with her little princess. Stormi Webster's new photo with Susanne Lively Designs sitting on her mother's lap is going viral.

Kylie Jenner was dressed as Marie Antoinette and the photo shoot had a theme of the French Revolution. Kylie and Stormi were surrounded by cakes and other delicious cakes, while mother and daughter dressed in white. In addition to Stormi's Susanne Lively outfit, she also wore a white crochet hat that was tied under her chin.

You can see the photo of the session that Susanne Lively Designs shared on her official Instagram account below.

Just to get into the party, you had to walk through an inflatable explosion of Stormi's face: his mouth was the entrance. Throughout the party, there were people dressed as Stormi dolls, games with Stormi's face and even attractions in the amusement park that proudly showed Stormi Webster's face.

If you missed photos and videos of Stormi Webster's birthday party, you can see them below.

What do you think of Susanne Lively's outfit from Stormi Webster?

