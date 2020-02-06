Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor team up for a family event





Anil Kapoor, the father of Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, the late Surinder Kapoor, was a famous producer of his time. Today, almost the entire Kapoor clan joined to celebrate the inauguration of a chowk named after the late Surinder Kapoor in Mumbai. The shutters captured Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Shanaya Kapoor and some more of their family when they joined for the special event.

Dressed in simple but elegant ethnic attire, Sonam and Janhvi clearly stood out with their dress choices at the family event. We also loved the look of Arjun Kapoor, since the Bollywood boy looked more elegant than ever. Look at the photos of the place below.