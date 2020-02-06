Sofia Richie stops following Kourtney Kardashian in IG after confirming that she will no longer appear in KUWK!

%MINIFYHTML571738155f140f9170eb2b90c7c9294811% %MINIFYHTML571738155f140f9170eb2b90c7c9294812%

Sofia Richie no longer follows her boyfriend, Scott Disick's mom, Kourtney Kardashian! This happens after the young model also revealed that she would no longer appear on her family reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians!

However, fans were still shocked by Sofia to stop following Kourt, since the reason he mentioned that he no longer wanted to be in KUWK was not an enmity with the mother of three children.

Instead, she said she would like to pursue a career as an actress.

That said, the followers quickly realized that Sofia no longer follows the Kardashian, despite her very good relationship in the past.

After all, the two women with Scott and the children would go on a family vacation together!

Sofia had followed her since late last summer, but Kourtney never followed her.

It is unknown when exactly Sofia returned the "favor,quot;, but fans realized that he had now pressed the "stop following,quot; button, precisely because he confirmed that it would no longer appear in KUWK.

While at the opening of the Marcell Von Berlin store, the model chatted with Entertainment Tonight and told the store that it is ‘because I want to go into action! I feel that, for a while, I stopped at things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is not fear! I'm going to do acting things very soon … The roles I'm reading for now are similar to mine, so they are easy to interpret and I really, really enjoy it. "

The moment he followed Kourtney, people got scared but a person close to her mentioned that he was just trying to be friendly.

They went on to say that Sofia doesn't really see why people are doing a big problem. Sofia is already following other Kardashians and Jenners, and after spending time with Kourtney, Sofia thought it would be a simple and pleasant gesture. "



