Snoop totally downloads Gayle King after his controversial interview about Kobe Bryant: "Funky Dog Head B ** ch!"

Whew chile, the drama! # Roommates, practically everyone is upset about Gayle King's recent interview with Lisa Leslie, where he mentioned the sexual assault accusations against Kobe Bryant. Everyone, from social media users to celebrities, has expressed their opinions about how disrespectful it was to do such a thing. Snoop, who never shuts up, is the last to intervene in the matter, and is absolutely brutal.

In the last 24 hours, Gayle King has been dragged continuously for filing past complaints against Kobe Bryant in an interview with Lisa Leslie, less than two weeks after the NBA legend tragically died in a helicopter accident with his 13-year-old daughter years. Gianna Bryant

As we reported earlier, Gayle has taken to social networks with claims that the interview was edited out of context and that the blame for the version of the interview clip we saw is due to CBS, not her. As expected, that explanation did nothing to change the opinions of angry fans who still believe she was completely out of line with her questions.

Those fans include Snoop, who posted a video on Instagram where he verbally shattered it, saying:

"Gayle King. Out of pocket for that shit. Very out of pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear, we're the worst, we're the worst fucking. We expect more from you Gayle. Don't you go with Oprah? Why do we attack? We, people, you will not come after the damn Harvey Weinstein asking you silly questions.

He was only the beginning, he went to the jugular when he added:

"I get fed up with you. I want to call you one … is it okay if I call you one? Funky dog ​​head b ** ch! How dare you try to tarnish the reputation of my home friend muthaf ** kin … punk muthaf ** ka? Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come looking for you.

Snoop also posted photos of Gayle and Oprah hugging and smiling in old photos with Harvey Weinstein. Phew!

Roommates, what do you think about this?