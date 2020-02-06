Snoop Dogg attacks Gayle King on social media for filing rape allegations against Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg is not happy with Gayle King's new video clip discussing accusations against basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in late January in a helicopter crash that killed nine people, including his 13-year-old daughter.

In his social media account, Snoop Dogg released a video in which he addressed the controversy. You can hear the rapper say in the video clip: "Respect the family and go back, bitch, before we come to look for you."

The rapper appeared enraged by the comments made by the CBS star, referring to the accusation of sexual assault with which he was beaten in the early 2000s during the height of his career. You can see the rapper's post on the following video link:

By Thursday morning, Snoop Dogg's social media post had 1.1 million likes, including many celebrities and other famous faces. The news of Snoop Dogg's comments comes a few days after King interviewed Leslie, a friend of the late basketball player.

Kobe, who died on January 26 in an accident in Calasbas, California, was accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in Colorado in 2003. However, all charges were dropped after the woman refused to testify in 2004. .

King asked the WNBA player if the Kobe legend was complicated due to the accusation of sexual assault, and she replied that it was not so at all, because he never seemed to be the type of person who would act violently towards a woman.

When the interview aired, social media fans were enraged, with the aforementioned chief rapper among them. Later, even King criticized the network, stating that he was not happy with the way his employers cut the clip out of context.

King says he intends to have a conversation with CBS executives. King said he had been watching the comments on the interview he did with Lisa Leslie, and that he was not happy with the way she was portrayed.

"I am mortified, ashamed and very angry," King said.



