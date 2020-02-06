Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent Slam Gayle King on Kobe Bryant Rape Question

50 cents, Snoop Dogg and other fans of Kobe Bryant they are not happy with Gayle king To mention the 2003 violation of the NBA icon in a CBS interview, while saying that she is "mortified,quot; and "angry,quot; with her own network for distributing what she said was a "out of context,quot; clip.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, earlier this month. Since then, several people have published on social media about how the athlete was accused of sexual assault in 2003. The criminal case was dismissed after his accuser refused to testify, and then settled a civil lawsuit with her.

King recently interviewed the WNBA retired star Lisa Leslie about his relationship with Kobe for CBS this morning. A shorten of her asking the athlete about the Kobe rape case was posted on the program's Twitter page on Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg criticized King in an Instagram response video, posted on Wednesday, and even seemed to issue a threat.

"Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of your pocket for that shit. Out of your pocket. What do you gain with that? I swear to God, we are the worst. We are the worst of the king. We expect more from you, Gayle, don't go out with Oprah (Winfrey)? Why do they attack us? We your people. You don't come after f – king Harvey weinstein, asking them silly questions. I got tired of you. "

"How dare you stain the reputation of my mother, the king of the home, son of a bitch?" He continued. "Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come looking for you."