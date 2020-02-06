Six Nations: Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs with England vs Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63211% %MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63212%
By Michael Cantillon
Last update: 06/02/20 10:46 am
Willi Heinz has replaced Ben Youngs on the England side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, while Eddie Jones makes five changes after last week's 24-17 defeat to France.
Mako Vunipola, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Heinz and Jonathan Joseph have reached the initial team.
England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry
Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devotee.
More to follow …