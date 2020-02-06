Six Nations: Willi Heinz replaces Ben Youngs with England vs Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63211% %MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63212%





Ben Youngs has been replaced by Willi Heinz in the scrum half

%MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63213% %MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63214%

Willi Heinz has replaced Ben Youngs on the England side to face Scotland in the Six Nations on Saturday, while Eddie Jones makes five changes after last week's 24-17 defeat to France.

%MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63215% %MINIFYHTML38f4f3ea433d654fc05cc0c12bc3e63216%

Mako Vunipola, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam, Heinz and Jonathan Joseph have reached the initial team.

England: 15 George Furbank, 14 Jonny May, 13 Jonathan Joseph, 12 Owen Farrell (c), 11 Elliot Daly, 10 George Ford, 9 Willi Heinz; 1 Mako Vunipola, 2 Jamie George, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 4 Maro Itoje, 5 George Kruis, 6 Lewis Ludlam, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Tom Curry

Replacements: 16 Tom Dunn, 17 Ellis Genge, 18 Will Stuart, 19 Joe Launchbury, 20 Courtney Lawes, 21 Ben Earl, 22 Ben Youngs, 23 Ollie Devotee.

Heinz enters as one of the five changes to England by Eddie Jones

More to follow …