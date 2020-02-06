Situation & # 39; very serious & # 39;: the EU calls for an end to the bombing of Syria | Battle for Idlib News

%MINIFYHTML44c9f2e59bf688cb796960411ad7e3d311% %MINIFYHTML44c9f2e59bf688cb796960411ad7e3d312%

The European Union has called for an end to the bombings in northwestern Syria and the opening of a humanitarian corridor as Syrian forces enter the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Josep Borrell, EU diplomatic chief, said Thursday that "the bombings and other attacks against civilians in northwestern Syria must stop."

In a joint statement with EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs, Janez Lenarcic, Borrell called for "unhindered humanitarian access to people who need assistance," as well as "respect for humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians."

The EU reiterated its willingness to provide humanitarian assistance in the face of "extraordinary human suffering suffered by the population,quot;, but called for "safe and unhindered access to assess and respond to the full range of needs,quot;.

Sinem Koseoglu of Al Jazeera, reporting from a refugee camp in Atmeh, controlled by Syria's rebels, said the situation was "very serious,quot; in the area.

"The center of Atmeh, a city of tents, is very crowded. People do not have infrastructure. There are not enough tents," he said.

Koseoglu said aid could enter from Bab al-Hawa of the Turkish Hatay region, but the security situation made it difficult to do so "since The Syrian government has carried out raids against its own citizens.

"People feel trapped at the border. They cannot enter Turkey, they cannot return to their homes, they cannot receive adequate help and public service," he said.

Offensive renewed

Backed by Russian air power, Syrian government forces have intensified their attacks since December to gain ground in Idlib.

A new offensive by Syrian forces has undermined existing peace agreements and caused deadly clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces in which more than 20 soldiers and personnel died on Monday.

Soldiers of the Syrian army advance in the village of Tall Touqan in the Idlib province (AFP) of northwestern Syria

Meanwhile, Turkey urged Russia on Thursday to press for an end to the Syrian government's offensive in Idlib.

"We hope that Russia will stop the regime as soon as possible," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters in the Azerbaijani capital, Baku.

Turkey and Russia support opposing sides in the Syrian conflict, but have worked to find political solutions in Idlib.

Cavusoglu said that the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, could meet "if necessary."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said there were currently no plans for Putin and Erdogan to meet, but that such a meeting could be organized quickly if necessary.

On Wednesday, Syrian government forces backed by air strikes surrounded and entered Saraqab, 15 kilometers (nine miles) east of the city of Idlib, according to a report by the British company. Syrian Human Rights Observatory (SOHR) That was corroborated by witnesses.

The city is at the junction of two main roads that President Bashar al-Assad seeks to completely control under the campaign to recover the province of Idlib, the last rebel stronghold in the civil war of almost nine years.

The rapid advance towards the city of Idlib has caused a new exodus of thousands of civilians towards the border with Turkey, which supports some rebel groups fighting al-Assad.

The rebel fighters "managed to push back the government forces of most of Saraqeb in an attack from the northern part of the city that coincided with the Turkish bombing against the advance of government forces," said the SOHR.

Witnesses said government forces were bombarded by Turkish observation posts in the area, which were established last year under an agreement with Moscow.

The renewed struggle takes place despite the ceasefire agreement of January 12 between Turkey and Russia.

The conflict in Syria has left more than 380,000 dead since 2011 and has taken more than half of the population of more than 20 million people into exile before the war.