Singer H.E.R. It triggers the rumors of pregnancy after seeing an apparent sports bulge of the baby

%MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880111% %MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880112%

WENN / Avalon

At her recent concert in New Orleans, the 22-year-old R&B singer made people think she was trying to hide her belly with her outfit and fed the rumors with an Instagram video.

Up News Info –

It is HIS. (Gabriella Wilson) waiting for her first child? The hit creator of "Hard Place" makes people wonder if he is eating for two after being photographed having a noticeably bigger belly in a recent concert.

While running In front of the crowd at his concert in New Orleans, the 22-year-old R&B singer could be seen in baggy clothes. People seemed to be thinking that she was trying to hide her belly.

%MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880113% %MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880114%

To further feed the speculation, two people who worked there revealed to MTO News that H.E.R. I could take your first child. His recent Instagram post also made people believe that the rumors could be true. The singer of "It could have been" was seen dancing with the music, but people could not help noticing the small lump at its middle intersection.

%MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880115% %MINIFYHTMLa41aa26ca67f20ddd80120fd6ce1880116%

<br />

HIS. You haven't commented on the reports yet. In case you are pregnant, it remains to be seen who is the baby daddy since the singer of "Focus" is not publicly dating anyone at this time.

Apart from that, H.E.R. She is a successful singer since she won the Best R&B Album and Best R&B Performance awards at the 2019 Grammy Awards for her self-titled album and her collaborative song with Daniel César "Best part" respectively.

He also won 5 nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards, including Best R&B Song, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, Recording of the Year and Album of the Year. Unfortunately, she did not walk home with any trophy, since she was awarded the biggest prize of the night, Album of the Year. Billie eilish. The "bad boy" singer took the award with her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" Produced by collaborator and brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell.

Other winners in the grand ceremony were Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Anderson .Paak, DJ Khaled Y Tyler the creator. The last of which won the Best Rap Album with his album "Igor".