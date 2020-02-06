Shea Weber injury update: Montreal Canadiens defense placed on IR

Shea Weber will be out for at least a week with a lower body injury, as it has been placed in the injured reserve, head coach Claude Julien announced Thursday.

%MINIFYHTML7e32a6b744e78a03d768bec8730f1ea011% %MINIFYHTML7e32a6b744e78a03d768bec8730f1ea012%

In his last outing on Tuesday against the New Jersey Devils, Weber blocked a shot by Wayne Simmonds at the end of the third period. Weber limped immediately after the block, but was able to return to the ice for one more turn during the last minute and 11 seconds of regulation. With the score tied 4-4, Weber would not play in the extra time period of five minutes. Montreal won in a shooting.

MORE: Mark Giordano injury update: Calgary Flames defender underwent an MRI

It is not confirmed that the blocked shot was the cause of the injury, although Julien confirmed that the injury remained during the Devils game.

Weber has been a workhorse this season, he hasn't missed a game so far and is on his way to his best season as a Canadian with 51 points. He has only eclipsed the 50-point mark three times in his 14-season career. The Canadiens captain has 13 goals and 21 assists in the year.

Your number will be affected considering your absence, but the real hit is at the team level. The Canadiens are six points from the second place of wild card and seven from a divisional one. Montreal is 7-3-0 in its last 10 games, trying to make a playoff.

Weber has been a team leader since joining the Habs in a one-for-one exchange for P.K. They climbed with the Nashville Predators on June 29, 2016. He was the only player voted to the Montreal Star Game this season, winning the hardest shooting skills competition.

In the 2017-18 season, Weber played only 26 games before a foot injury shortened his season.