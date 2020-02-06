Shawn Johnson responds to Mom-Shamers criticizing the & # 39; first turn & # 39; from her daughter

%MINIFYHTML6ef926b4e8997dafa2ca4f9cc3c140b711% %MINIFYHTML6ef926b4e8997dafa2ca4f9cc3c140b712%

Shawn johnson It does not allow Internet trolls to escape easily. The former Olympic gold medalist was criticized for giving her little daughter her "first turn," but she rushed to put moms in their place reminding them that mothers know better.

On Monday, February 3, the 28-year-old visited Instagram to share a video of her vacation in Miami with her husband Andrew East and daughter Drew Hazel East. "Roo's first change !! @drewhazeleast (I was PERFECTLY sure … so I didn't even haha)," said the gold medalist in his legend.

The clip itself captured the moment when Shawn slowly turned to Drew, 3 months, while holding the baby by the waist. After the successful change, her husband Andrew entered the scene and gave her baby a kiss for the milestone.

Despite Shawn's warning, an Internet user still offered an unsolicited comment about the clip. "While it may have been perfectly safe, sometimes you are a bit rude in treating such a small baby and don't heat it enough when you take it out," the critic wrote. "She needs at least stockings, if not also shoes, and hats."

A troll embarrassed Shawn Johnson for being "tough" with her baby.

He made Shawn respond to the shots against the parent police. "Are you hugging her? Have you physically felt her sweat when she wears socks? Or have you felt her strength when she is standing? Or have you seen her uproar until she stands up because she hates to lie down," he applauded. "No, you haven't. I'm his mom. I know."

The former Olympic gold medalist applauded the enemy.

The "Dancing with the stars"Alum referred to the hate comment on her Instagram Story ID." Those (comments) are not good, they are not pleasant or worthwhile. … All moms are doing the best we can. We are trying, we are crying, we are breaking through, so you should celebrate all moms, "he said.

"If you have advice, try saying it in a very kind way because, let's face it, none of us knows what the hell we are doing and we are all trying to figure it out," said the former artistic gymnast. additional. "Be nice … … stop bothering our little babies, okay?"

Accompanying Shawn on the matter was the pediatrician from New Jersey, Dr. Jay Lovenheim. "If you watch the video, the baby holds his neck well, it's not as if Shawn was throwing it in the air. Everything is very controlled. It's not fast," he told TODAY Parents. In addition, he noted that Drew's position was close to the ground, reasoning: "Even if it fell, it would probably be fine. It doesn't seem to be in danger."