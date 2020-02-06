Shaq criticizes Joel Embiid's game against Giannis, Bucks

%MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340511% %MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340512%

Joel Embiid was the Big Charmin on Thursday, in the opinion of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal.

%MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340513% %MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340514%

Shaq spared no feelings with his part-time criticism about TNT of Embiid's play against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Eastern Bucks leaders. He pointed out multiple examples of Embiid playing "soft, capitalized T-T-T-T-T-T,quot;.

%MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340515% %MINIFYHTML39f99facfb5abc8450c83b0a074a340516%

To a large extent, Shaq switched to a bad foreign accent while attacking Embiid, born in Cameroon and raised in Canada, who was 1 of 10 from the floor in the first 24 minutes.

O & # 39; Neal also made an indirect reference to Embiid's recent criticism of the Sixers' offensive approach and his apparent disagreement with coach Brett Brown.

MORE: Shaq hilariously hints that Aaron Gordon is high during the interview

"When you go 1 for 10, it's not your coach's fault, it's not your teammates' fault, it's your fault, period," said O & # 39; Neal.

Former Sixers great player, Charles Barkley, followed the example of O & # 39; Neal and continued, calling Philly "the Cleveland Browns of the NBA,quot; for his inability to match the preseason hype that accumulated around him .

Embiid night did not improve much in the second half. He finished with 6 of 26 shots from the floor and 19 points when Philadelphia lost for the fourth time in a row, 112-101. The Sixers (31-21) are almost certain to reach the playoffs in a very heavy Eastern Conference, but they don't look like a team that can finally pass the second round of the postseason.