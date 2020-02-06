Shannen Doherty was accused by State Farm of using her cancer diagnosis to get a higher insurance payment

Earlier this week, Beverly Hills 90210 student Shannen Doherty revealed that she has stage 4 terminal breast cancer. He shared the news one year after receiving the diagnosis, and three years after he was declared cancer-free, but he wanted to keep his health problems private.

Doherty said Good morning america that it was "petrified,quot; by the diagnosis, and that it was a bitter pill in many ways. He explained that he kept his cancer a secret because he wanted to show that people in his condition could still work.

Shannen Doherty silently dealt with her cancer while filming # BH90210 shortly after the death of Luke Perry: "It is very strange to be diagnosed and then someone who was apparently healthy was first … The least I could do to honor him was to do that program,quot; https://t.co/P1lNhOMxWl – The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 4, 2020

However, she said she was forced to make her cancer diagnosis public due to a lawsuit she has against State Farm Insurance for the payment of her damaged home after the Woolsey fire in 2018. Doherty explained that her health battle was detailed in court documents and he didn't want people to find out that way. Instead, she wanted to control the narrative.

According to Page six, the company says they have already paid $ 1 million for the claim. In their last court presentation, the company's lawyers wrote that Doherty plans to "get sympathy for his claim that State Farm must rebuild his entire home,quot; when he goes to court.

In his presentation at the federal court in Los Angeles on Wednesday, which was a day after Doherty GMA Interview: State Farm lawyers wrote: "The plaintiff incorrectly states that she has the right to rebuild her entire home at a cost of $ 2.7 million because she has breast cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease."

"Stage 4 is considered the most advanced stage." @DrNatalieTV He explains the signs to consider and the risk of cancer recurrence after Shannen Doherty revealed that his breast cancer returned five years after his first diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/rTN4SDAlPF – TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 5, 2020

The company also states that there was no fire or structural damage in the 48-year-old house, explaining that there was only smoke damage. State Farm says its $ 1 million payment was for remediation and professional cleaning. The rest of the money was for Doherty to rent another residence while cleaning and repairing his house.

Doherty's lawyer, Devin McRae, says that State Farm's claims are "heinous." He added that Doherty's cancer and chronic respiratory disease are directly relevant to the repair of fires and smoke in his home and in his clothes.

Shannen Doherty returned to work last summer on the Fox reboot entitled BH90210. She said that in addition to demonstrating that someone in her condition could work, she also appeared on the program to honor the late Luke Perry, who died of a stroke a few weeks after receiving the news that his cancer had returned.



