Shah Rukh Khan broke out at the Auto Expo in the capital



Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in B-town and has been for more than three decades. The superstar has been in the entertainment world long enough to know every trick of the trade. SRK makes sure that even if he is not making any films at this time, he is seen at events so that his fans continue to receive a healthy dose of him from time to time. Today, we broke the King of Romance in the capital when he left to attend the Auto Expo conversation place there.



Shah Rukh opted for a super cool with a pair of jet black pants, a black shirt and a medallion jacket that made him look super stylish. Check out the latest photos of the superstar here.